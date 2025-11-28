Georgia high school football playoffs live blog: What to know before Round 3

Super 11 updates: Two Super 11 players face off, four others playing in Round 3
AJC Super 11 selections Aaron Gregory and Tyriq Green will battle in the secondary for the second time this season when Douglas County faces Buford.
Gregory, a 4-star Texas A&M commitment, caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in Douglas County’s 34-26 loss to Buford earlier this season. Green made several punishing tackles, had 37 yards of total offense and exploded for a 30-yard punt return.
Five other Super 11 selections will play in the GHSA quarterfinals. Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson visits Carrollton, Gainesville edge rusher Xavier Griffin visits Hughes, Bowdon tight end Kaiden Prothro hosts Jenkins County and Central-Carrollton running back Jonaz Walton visits Benedictine.
North Oconee edge rusher Khamari Brooks suffered a season-ending injury, but his team is hosting Marist on Friday night.
Four high school football state championship rematches tonight
Four teams will try to defend their state title Friday night against the teams they beat to earn it last season.
Class 6A, Class 4A, Class A Division I and Class 3A-A Private will all have state championship rematches.
Class 6A: Grayson at Carrollton
Top-ranked Grayson’s trip to Carrollton is one of the highest-anticipated games in the country this week. The Rams beat the Trojans 38-24 last December to win their third state title in the last 10 years.
North Oconee and Marist had also never played before they battled in Mercedes-Benz Stadium last year. The Titans won a physical 14-7 battle for the school’s first state championship.
Fans should be in for another physical showdown, as both teams are known for dominating the line of scrimmage. Marist, a two-point underdog, enters at 11-1. North Oconee hasn’t lost at home since its 2021 season-opener.
Class A Division I: Northeast at Toombs County
Toombs County won the first state title in program history last year with a 38-14 domination of Northeast. It was the second meeting between the programs.
Northeast won both of its first two playoff games by double digits. Toombs County escaped Thomasville’s upset bid last week. The teams are 1-1 against each other all-time.
Class 3A-A Private: Prince Avenue Christian at Hebron Christian
Hebron Christian also won its first state title last season when it thumped traditional private school powerhouse Prince Avenue 56-28.
Hebron Christian beat Prince Avenue Christian 43-6 to win its region and close the regular season on Oct. 31. The Lions are 3-11 against Prince Avenue Christian all-time, but they have won the last two matchups.
Top-10 high school football matchups tonight
There are 22 games between top-10 teams in the third round of the GHSA football playoffs Friday night.
Here are all 22 games divided by classification, including point spreads generated by the Maxwell Ratings.
Class 6A
No. 1 Grayson at No. 3 Carrollton (-1)
No. 7 Douglas County at No. 3 Buford (-14)
Class 5A
No. 4 Gainesville at No. 1 Hughes (-12) (postponed)
No. 9 Sequoyah at No. 3 Roswell (-12)
Class 4A
No. 2 Cartersville (-12) at No. 5 Kell
No. 6 Marist at No. 3 North Oconee (-2)
No. 7 Central-Carrollton at No. 4 Benedictine (-4)
Class 3A
No. 9 Cairo at No. 3 Jefferson (-11)
No. 6 Jenkins (-2) at No. 7 West Laurens
Class 2A
No. 8 Thomson at No. 1 Carver-Columbus (-24)
No. 5 Sumter County at No. 2 Carver-Atlanta (-1)
No. 7 Hapeville Charter at No. 3 Morgan County (-5)
No. 9 Burke County at No. 4 Rockmart (-2)
Class A Division I
No. 4 Northeast at No. 2 Toombs County (-18)
No. 8 Fitzgerald (-1) at No. 3 Heard County
Class A Division II
No. 5 Brooks County at No. 1 Lincoln County (-13)
No. 6 Wheeler County at No. 2 Clinch County (-6)
No. 7 Screven County (-8) at No. 8 Early County
Class 3A-A Private
No. 6 Prince Avenue Christian at No. 1 Hebron Christian (-20)
No. 4 Savannah Christian at No. 2 Fellowship Christian (-14)
No. 10 Whitefield Academy at No. 3 Calvary Day (-14)
No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 5 Athens Academy (-5)
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
