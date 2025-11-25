AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 4A quarterfinal playoff matchups Catch up on team stats, playoff history and Maxwell projections for all four games. Kell quarterback Kaleb Narcisse drops back for a pass during the second half on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Kell High School in Marietta. Kell is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2016. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every quarterfinal matchup in Class 4A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

RELATED Douglass had different mindset in avenging ‘humbling’ loss to Calhoun Lithonia (10-2) at Creekside (12-0) Seeding: Lithonia is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Creekside is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Lithonia is unranked. Creekside is ranked No. 1. Last week: Lithonia beat Centennial 38-7. Albert Gooding rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Lithonia held Centennial to 169 total yards. Creekside beat Ware County 49-0. Cayden Benson was 9-of-13 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Creekside led 609-125 in total yards. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Lithonia’s first quarterfinal appearance since 1994. Lithonia is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1969. Lithonia is 1-5 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Creekside’s fifth straight quarterfinal appearance. Creekside is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. Creekside is 5-3 all-time in quarterfinals.

Score vs. schedule: Lithonia’s average score is 36-11 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Creekside’s average score is 61-6 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Creekside 44, Lithonia 0 RELATED Gainesville will appeal GHSA ruling after ‘shock’ of 39 suspensions Cartersville (12-0) at Kell (10-2) Seeding: Cartersville is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Kell is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Cartersville is ranked No. 2. Kell is ranked No. 5. Last week: Cartersville beat Warner Robins 64-0. Cartersville led 50-0 at halftime. Nate Russell was 10-of-12 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Marchese had four receptions for 118 yards. Kell beat Southwest DeKalb 17-10. Kaleb Narcisse threw a 23-yard TD pass to Brock Burruss with 1:17 left to break a 10-10 tie. Moonie Gipson rushed for 171 yards on 18 carries. Kell held Southwest DeKalb to 139 total yards.

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Cartersville’s fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Cartersville is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Cartersville is 14-6 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Kell’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2016. Kell is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2016. Kell is 2-2 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Cartersville’s average score is 48-11 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Kell’s average score is 32-16 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cartersville 33, Kell 21 RELATED Using an uncommon rule, kicker hits one of the longest FGs in GHSA history Central-Carrollton (12-0) at Benedictine (9-2) Seeding: Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 3. Benedictine is the No. 1 seed from Region 1.

Rankings: Central is ranked No. 7. Benedictine is ranked No. 4. Last week: Central beat Cambridge 64-29. J.R. Harris passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Jonaz Walton rushed for 180 yards and had 101 yard receiving. Benedictine beat Cass 21-7. Stanley Smart rushed for 101 yards and Stephen Cannon rushed for 102 and passed for 91 yards. Benedictine intercepted four passes. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Central’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Central is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1987. Central is 2-2 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Benedictine’s sixth straight quarterfinal appearance. Benedictine is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Benedictine is 8-8 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Central’s average score is 46-15 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Benedictine’s average score is 41-14 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 4A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Benedictine 28, Central 24 RELATED Playoff football recap: Jackson County, Douglass eliminate defending champs Marist (11-1) at North Oconee (12-0) Seeding: Marist is the No. 1 seed from Region 5. North Oconee is the No. 1 seed from Region 8. Rankings: Marist is ranked No. 6. North Oconee is ranked No. 3. Last week: Marist beat Blessed Trinity 28-10. Marist was outgained 262-193 and trailed 10-7 at halftime but won with no-break defense and long scoring strikes (66 run by Hudson Kalb, 41 run by James Lasco, 69 interception return by Owen Hare). Kalb rushed for 80 yards and caught a 21-yard touchdown pass. North Oconee beat M.L. King 42-21. Harrison Faulkner was 13-of-20 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown. Last meeting/series: North Oconee won 14-7 in the 2024 finals. North Oconee leads the series 1-0.