Everything to know about Class 4A quarterfinal playoff matchups

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every quarterfinal matchup in Class 4A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.
Seeding: Lithonia is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Creekside is the No. 1 seed from Region 4.
Rankings: Lithonia is unranked. Creekside is ranked No. 1.
Last week: Lithonia beat Centennial 38-7. Albert Gooding rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Lithonia held Centennial to 169 total yards. Creekside beat Ware County 49-0. Cayden Benson was 9-of-13 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Creekside led 609-125 in total yards.
Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Lithonia’s first quarterfinal appearance since 1994. Lithonia is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1969. Lithonia is 1-5 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Creekside’s fifth straight quarterfinal appearance. Creekside is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. Creekside is 5-3 all-time in quarterfinals.
Score vs. schedule: Lithonia’s average score is 36-11 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Creekside’s average score is 61-6 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Creekside 44, Lithonia 0
Seeding: Cartersville is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Kell is the No. 1 seed from Region 6.
Rankings: Cartersville is ranked No. 2. Kell is ranked No. 5.
Last week: Cartersville beat Warner Robins 64-0. Cartersville led 50-0 at halftime. Nate Russell was 10-of-12 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Marchese had four receptions for 118 yards. Kell beat Southwest DeKalb 17-10. Kaleb Narcisse threw a 23-yard TD pass to Brock Burruss with 1:17 left to break a 10-10 tie. Moonie Gipson rushed for 171 yards on 18 carries. Kell held Southwest DeKalb to 139 total yards.
Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Cartersville’s fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Cartersville is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Cartersville is 14-6 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Kell’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2016. Kell is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2016. Kell is 2-2 all-time in quarterfinals.
Score vs. schedule: Cartersville’s average score is 48-11 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Kell’s average score is 32-16 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cartersville 33, Kell 21
Seeding: Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 3. Benedictine is the No. 1 seed from Region 1.
Rankings: Central is ranked No. 7. Benedictine is ranked No. 4.
Last week: Central beat Cambridge 64-29. J.R. Harris passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Jonaz Walton rushed for 180 yards and had 101 yard receiving. Benedictine beat Cass 21-7. Stanley Smart rushed for 101 yards and Stephen Cannon rushed for 102 and passed for 91 yards. Benedictine intercepted four passes.
Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Central’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Central is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1987. Central is 2-2 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Benedictine’s sixth straight quarterfinal appearance. Benedictine is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Benedictine is 8-8 all-time in quarterfinals.
Score vs. schedule: Central’s average score is 46-15 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Benedictine’s average score is 41-14 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Benedictine 28, Central 24
Seeding: Marist is the No. 1 seed from Region 5. North Oconee is the No. 1 seed from Region 8.
Rankings: Marist is ranked No. 6. North Oconee is ranked No. 3.
Last week: Marist beat Blessed Trinity 28-10. Marist was outgained 262-193 and trailed 10-7 at halftime but won with no-break defense and long scoring strikes (66 run by Hudson Kalb, 41 run by James Lasco, 69 interception return by Owen Hare). Kalb rushed for 80 yards and caught a 21-yard touchdown pass. North Oconee beat M.L. King 42-21. Harrison Faulkner was 13-of-20 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Last meeting/series: North Oconee won 14-7 in the 2024 finals. North Oconee leads the series 1-0.
Playoff history: This is Marist’s ninth straight quarterfinal appearance. Marist is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. Marist is 22-11 all-time in quarterfinals. This is North Oconee’s fifth straight quarterfinal appearance. North Oconee is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. North Oconee is 3-2 all-time in quarterfinals.
Score vs. schedule: Marist’s average score is 35-8 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. North Oconee’s average score is 37-8 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Oconee 21, Marist 19