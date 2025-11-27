AJC Varsity

Maxwell Quarterfinal predictions: Carrollton to narrowly slip past Grayson

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Nov 28103.54AAAAAACarrollton52.5%27 - 261GraysonAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2889.77AAAAAABuford83.7%28 - 1414Douglas CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2886.30AAAAAHughes78.8%33 - 2112GainesvilleAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2880.12AAAANorth Oconee56.9%21 - 192MaristAAAA
Fri, Nov 2880.11AAAAARome75.7%28 - 208Jackson CountyAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2879.28AAAAARoswell78.3%34 - 2212SequoyahAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2878.29AAAABenedictine61.2%28 - 244Central (Carrollton)AAAA
Fri, Nov 2876.55AAAACartersville78.8%33 - 2112KellAAAA
Fri, Nov 2874.36AAAAAANorth Gwinnett92.9%34 - 1024West ForsythAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2873.91AAAAAThomas County Central94.6%33 - 726Woodward AcademyAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2873.24AAAAAAValdosta89.8%34 - 1420WaltonAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2870.17AA PublicCarver (Atlanta)54.8%21 - 201Sumter CountyAA Public
Fri, Nov 2869.87AAA PublicJenkins61.5%28 - 262West LaurensAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2868.94AAA PublicJefferson78.2%25 - 1411CairoAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2867.77AAA PublicLaGrange65.5%28 - 217StephensonAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2866.73AAA PublicSandy Creek92.6%28 - 028DouglassAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2865.05AAAACreekside99.4%44 - 044LithoniaAAAA
Fri, Nov 2863.70AA PublicMorgan County62.1%28 - 235Hapeville CharterAA Public
Fri, Nov 2861.77Smaller PrivateHebron Christian92.2%36 - 1620Prince Avenue ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2860.45Smaller PrivateFellowship Christian84.6%33 - 1914Savannah ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2859.94AA PublicRockmart63.0%28 - 262Burke CountyAA Public
Fri, Nov 2859.34A Division I PublicToombs County86.7%28 - 1018NortheastA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2859.19A Division I PublicFitzgerald52.6%21 - 201Heard CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2858.88AA PublicCarver (Columbus)92.9%31 - 724ThomsonAA Public
Fri, Nov 2856.29Smaller PrivateAthens Academy66.2%33 - 285Greater Atlanta ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2855.56Smaller PrivateCalvary Day84.7%34 - 2014Whitefield AcademySmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2848.06A Division IILincoln County82.5%25 - 1213Brooks CountyA Division II
Fri, Nov 2847.43A Division I PublicRabun County61.4%28 - 244PepperellA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2847.31A Division IIClinch County64.4%27 - 216Wheeler CountyA Division II
Fri, Nov 2846.03A Division I PublicWorth County95.0%38 - 1424Gordon LeeA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2842.33A Division IIScreven County71.4%21 - 138Early CountyA Division II
Fri, Nov 2830.50A Division IIBowdon95.9%38 - 1226Jenkins CountyA Division II

