AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 6A quarterfinal playoff matchups Teams predicted to win in No. 1 seed matchups of high school football. Buford running back D.J. McCoy runs against Milton linebacker Blaize Battaglia during an August game Buford won. Buford will face Douglas County on Friday in the playoff quarterfinals. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every quarterfinal matchup in Class 6A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

Grayson (12-0) at Carrollton (12-0) Seeding: Grayson is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Carrollton is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Grayson is ranked No. 1. Carrollton is ranked No. 3. Last week: Grayson beat Colquitt County 31-10. Grayson scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open a close game. Deuce Smith was 15-of-22 passing for 218 yards. Dawson Quarterman had seven receptions for 126 yards. Ashton Turner rushed for 106 yards. Carrollton beat Harrison 51-6. Cam Wood rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. C.J. Cypher was 8-of-8 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Carrollton led 37-6 at halftime. Last meeting/series: Grayson won 38-24 in the 2024 finals. Grayson leads the series 1-0.

Playoff history: This is Grayson’s eighth straight quarterfinal appearance. Grayson is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. Grayson is 9-5 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Carrollton’s 10th straight quarterfinal appearance. Carrollton is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Carrollton is 14-15 all-time in quarterfinals.

Score vs. schedule: Grayson’s average score is 43-9 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Carrollton’s average score is 49-13 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carrollton 27, Grayson 26 North Gwinnett (11-1) at West Forsyth (10-2) Seeding: North Gwinnett is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. West Forsyth is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: North Gwinnett is ranked No. 8. West Forsyth is unranked. Last week: North Gwinnett beat Lowndes 29-17. North Gwinnett led 22-3 at halftime. Elam Rahman passed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, one an 80-yarder to Evan Hawkins. North Gwinnett led 320-272 in total yards. West Forsyth beat Hillgrove 20-17. Max Walraven passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and scored on an 8-yard run for a 20-17 lead midway in the fourth quarter to put West Forsyth in the quarterfinals as an unranked team for the second year in a row.

Last meeting/series: North Gwinnett won 31-6 in the 2023 first round. North Gwinnett leads the series 2-1. Playoff history: This is North Gwinnett’s second straight quarterfinal appearance. North Gwinnett is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2019. North Gwinnett is 4-7 all-time in quarterfinals. This is West Forsyth’s second straight quarterfinal appearance. West Forsyth is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time. West Forsyth is 0-3 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: North Gwinnett’s average score is 40-9 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. West Forsyth’s average score is 35-21 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Gwinnett 34, West Forsyth 10 Walton (7-5) at Valdosta (11-1) Seeding: Walton is the No. 4 seed from Region 5. Valdosta is the No. 1 seed from Region 1.

Rankings: Walton is unranked. Valdosta is ranked No. 5. Last week: Walton beat East Coweta 49-14. Noriega Thompson rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries while playing only the first half, when Walton took a 42-7 lead. Valdosta beat Brookwood 49-26. Valdosta took a 23-3 lead in the first half, and Brookwood got no closer than 13 points from there. Marquis Fennell scored five touchdowns, rushed for 196 yards on 24 carries and had three receptions for 43 yards. Last meeting/series: Valdosta won 35-27 in the 2024 first round. The series is tied 1-1. Playoff history: This is Walton’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Walton is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Walton is 5-2 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Valdosta’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2020. Valdosta is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2020. Valdosta is 18-12 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Walton’s average score is 29-26 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Valdosta’s average score is 45-16 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 6A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Valdosta 34, Walton 14 Douglas County (9-3) at Buford (12-0) Seeding: Douglas County is the No. 2 seed from Region 2. Buford is the No. 1 seed from Region 8. Rankings: Douglas County is ranked No. 7. Buford is ranked No. 2. Last week: Douglas County beat North Cobb 30-24. Douglas County trailed 21-0 in the first half and got into overtime when North Cobb missed a 40-yard field goal try at the end of regulation. Adryan Cole intercepted a North Cobb pass in the first overtime, and Zamarcus Lindley scored the game-winner on a 10-yard run. Lindley rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Mike Johnson passed for 201 yards. Freshman Jeremiah Mathis had six receptions for 123 yards. Buford beat Newton 31-14. Dayton Raiola’s 8-yard run with 1:59 left in the third quarter started a 17-0 run that took Buford’s lead from 14-7 to 31-7. Raiola was 13-of-21 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Last meeting/series: Buford won 34-26 in 2025. Buford leads the series 3-0.