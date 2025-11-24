AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 5A quarterfinal playoff matchups Historical information, 2025 playoff results, game predictions and more for the four matchups. Roswell and Trey Smith (center) — pictured carrying the ball against Walton in August — travel to play Sequoyah on Friday in the Class 5A quarterfinals. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2024)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every quarterfinal matchup in Class 5A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games. The Class 6A preview has already published.

Woodward Academy (10-2) at Thomas County Central (12-0) Seeding: Woodward Academy is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Thomas County Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Woodward Academy is unranked. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 2. Last week: Woodward Academy beat Statesboro 24-8. Ryan Harrigan passed for 167 yards. Woodward held Statesboro to 56 yards rushing and 11-of-28 passing for 145 yards. Thomas County Central beat Villa Rica 55-14. Thomas County Central led 28-0 at halftime. Jaylen Johnson was 13-of-16 passing for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Last meeting/series: Thomas County Central won 49-28 in the 2023 finals. Thomas County Central leads the series 2-0.

Playoff history: This is Woodward Academy’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Woodward Academy is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Woodward Academy is 8-10 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Thomas County Central’s fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Thomas County Central is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Thomas County Central is 12-5 all-time in quarterfinals.

Score vs. schedule: Woodward Academy’s average score is 34-13 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Thomas County Central’s average score is 54-8 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomas County Central 33, Woodward Academy 7 Roswell (11-1) at Sequoyah (11-1) Seeding: Roswell is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Sequoyah is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Roswell is ranked No. 3. Sequoyah is ranked No. 9. Last week: Roswell beat Clarke Central 50-7. Roswell led 35-0 at halftime. Trey Smith was 12-of-14 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Peal rushed for 106 yards. Wills Campbell had seven receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Sequoyah beat Newnan 48-28. Will Rajecki’s 13-yard touchdown run midway in the fourth quarter gave Sequoyah a 34-21 lead. Rajecki rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Kolby Martin was 17-of-20 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks Darling had seven receptions for 116 yards.

Last meeting/series: Sequoyah won 29-23 in 2005. Sequoyah leads the series 5-3. Playoff history: This is Roswell's first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Roswell is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2022. Roswell is 7-4 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Sequoyah's second straight quarterfinal appearance. Sequoyah is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time. Sequoyah is 0-3 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Roswell's average score is 45-21 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Sequoyah's average score is 42-14 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings' projection: Roswell 34, Sequoyah 22 Gainesville (10-2) at Hughes (12-0) Seeding: Gainesville is the No. 2 seed from Region 7. Hughes is the No. 1 seed from Region 3.

Rankings: Gainesville is ranked No. 4. Hughes is ranked No. 1. Last week: Gainesville beat Brunswick 42-0. Gainesville went up 35-0 early in the third quarter. Marshall Leonard rushed for 94 yards. The game was ended with 1:57 left in the third quarter after a fight broke out. The GHSA is investigating and could suspend players involved. Hughes beat Lee County 49-31. Qwantavius Wiggins rushed for 141 yards. Darnell Kelly passed for 209 yards and rushed for 88 with four total touchdowns. Xavier Tiller had TD receptions of 57 and 49 yards. Last meeting/series: Hughes won 35-28 in the 2022 finals. Hughes leads the series 1-0. Playoff history: This is Gainesville’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Gainesville is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2022. Gainesville is 17-9 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Hughes’ second straight quarterfinal appearance. Hughes is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Hughes is 3-1 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Gainesville’s average score is 43-15 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Hughes’ average score is 45-13 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hughes 33, Gainesville 21 Rome (10-2) at Jackson County (11-1) Seeding: Rome is the No. 1 seed from Region 5. Jackson County is the No. 1 seed from Region 8. Rankings: Rome is ranked No. 7. Jackson County is unranked. Last week: Rome beat Houston County 38-28. The score was 28-28 entering the fourth quarter, and Aidan McPherson’s 60-yard pass to Kaiden Watters was the winning touchdown. McPherson was 19-of-31 passing for 316 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards on 25 carries. J.J. Winston had seven receptions for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Watters had four receptions for 111 yards. Jackson County beat Milton 24-19. Daylan Maxwell rushed for 193 yards on 25 carries, and his second touchdown, a 3-yard run with 2:21 left, gave Jackson County a 24-7 lead. Milton scored two touchdowns in a minute but failed to recover the second onside kick. R.J. Knapp was 9-of-14 passing for 100 yards and rushed for 25 yards. The victory ended Milton’s two-year reign as a state champion. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.