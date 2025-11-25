AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 3A quarterfinal playoff matchups From Cairo vs. Jefferson to LaGrange vs. Stephenson, see predictions and key details for this week’s games. Jefferson linebacker Max Brown pursues the ball carrier during the GHSA Class 3A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. Jefferson is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every quarterfinal matchup in Class 3A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

RELATED GHSA suspends 39 Gainesville football players for brawl that ended playoff game Cairo (10-2) at Jefferson (11-1) Seeding: Cairo is the No. 8 seed. Jefferson is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Cairo is ranked No. 9. Jefferson is ranked No. 3. Last week: Cairo beat Troup 28-20. Bryce Puckett passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns, all to Bryian Duncan — who had five receptions for 157 yards. Their 53-yard hookup gave Cairo a 28-20 lead entering the scoreless fourth quarter. Jefferson beat Harlem 49-14. Jefferson rushed for 260 yards and six touchdowns and outgained Harlem 367-234. Darren Pinkard rushed for 63 yards and four touchdowns. Last meeting/series: Jefferson won 17-13 in the 2016 quarterfinals. Jefferson leads the series 1-0.

Playoff history: This is Cairo’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2018. Cairo is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011. Cairo is 7-7 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Jefferson’s third straight quarterfinal appearance. Jefferson is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. Jefferson is 7-5 all-time in quarterfinals.

Score vs. schedule: Cairo’s average score is 32-19 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Jefferson’s average score is 33-11 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jefferson 25, Cairo 14 Grayson-Carrollton i Maxwell summary Jenkins (11-1) at West Laurens (12-0) Seeding: Jenkins is the No. 5 seed. West Laurens is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Jenkins is ranked No. 6. West Laurens is ranked No. 7. Last week: Jenkins beat Peach County 38-28. Jenkins trailed 21-17 entering the fourth quarter but scored the clinching touchdown with 1:49 left. Ryan Scott rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown. Dominique Johnson had 206 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a punt return. West Laurens beat Oconee County 32-7. Ty Cummings returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 113 yards, putting him at 2,355 this season. West Laurens intercepted two passes.

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Jenkins’ first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Jenkins is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2019. Jenkins is 1-3 all-time in quarterfinals. This is West Laurens’ first quarterfinal appearance since 2019. West Laurens is 0-5 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Jenkins’ average score is 47-19 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. West Laurens’ average score is 41-15 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jenkins 28, West Laurens 26 RELATED Grandson of coaching legend describes dramatic turnaround at West Laurens Douglass (9-3) at Sandy Creek (12-0) Seeding: Douglass is the No. 11 seed. Sandy Creek is the No. 3 seed.

Rankings: Douglass is unranked. Sandy Creek is ranked No. 1. Last week: Douglass beat Calhoun 12-0. Douglass scored a defensive touchdown, a field goal and a safety, led 179-177 in total yards and became the first team this season to hold the defending Class 3A champion below 325 total yards. Jaiveon Jackson returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and a 12-0 lead. Sandy Creek beat Monroe Area 42-14. Amari Latimer rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Caleb Hill passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards. Last meeting/series: Sandy Creek won 22-21 in 2023. Sandy Creek leads the series 4-0. Playoff history: This is Douglass’ first quarterfinal appearance since 2019. Douglass is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1975. Douglass is 1-3 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Sandy Creek’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2022. Sandy Creek is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2022. Sandy Creek is 5-3 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Douglass’ average score is 25-9 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Sandy Creek’s average score is 41-10 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sandy Creek 28, Douglass 0 RELATED Douglass had different mindset in avenging ‘humbling’ loss to Calhoun LaGrange (10-2) at Stephenson (11-1) Seeding: LaGrange is the No. 15 seed. Stephenson is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: LaGrange is ranked No. 8. Stephenson is unranked. Last week: LaGrange beat North Hall 52-28. Dylan Barber passed for 216 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Caydin Thomas rushed for 139 yards, caught two passes for 51 yards and scored two touchdowns. Stephenson beat Westside of Augusta 37-35. Stephenson stopped a conversion try up the middle in the fourth overtime, and Anthony Booker ran in Stephenson’s conversion for the victory. Booker rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns, and Jayden Johnson rushed for 148 yards and one score, each with 24 carries. Stephenson led 527-291 in total yards. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.