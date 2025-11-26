AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class A Division II quarterfinal playoff matchups Catch up on team stats, rankings and history ahead of this week’s games. Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro (left) makes a touchdown catch against Manchester defensive back Zycurious Alford during the Class A Division II GHSA state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Bowdon is trying to reach the semifinals for the fourth straight time. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every quarterfinal matchup in Class A Division II. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

RELATED No. 1-ranked teams get good news in GHSA’s historic final football coin toss Wheeler County (12-0) at Clinch County (12-0) Seeding: Wheeler County is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Clinch County is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Wheeler County is ranked No. 6. Clinch County is ranked No. 2. Last week: Wheeler County beat Warren County 28-20 after trailing 20-7 in the first half. Wheeler County went up 28-20 on Alvin Ricks’ 26-yard run with 4:23 left at the end of an 80-yard drive that began after Jacorion Woodard’s end-zone interception. Ricks rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 64 yards. Clinch County beat Emanuel County Institute 28-18. Clinch County scored on a 67-yard kickoff return and a 97-yard fumble return. Traviian Miller rushed for 187 yards and passed for 105. Last meeting/series: Clinch County won 12-0 in 1997. Clinch County leads the series 6-1.

Playoff history: This is Wheeler County’s first quarterfinal appearance. This is Clinch County’s fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Clinch County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2020. Clinch County is 19-7 all-time in quarterfinals.

Score vs. schedule: Wheeler County’s average score is 40-17 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Clinch County’s average score is 35-13 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Clinch County 27, Wheeler County 21 RELATED Gainesville to consider legal action after GHSA ruling on players’ suspensions Jenkins County (8-4) at Bowdon (10-2) Seeding: Jenkins County is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. Bowdon is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Rankings: Jenkins County is unranked. Bowdon is ranked No. 3. Last week: Jenkins County beat Schley County 41-20. Jenkins County took a 14-0 lead in the first half and led throughout. Justin Wright rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Bowdon beat Washington-Wilkes 54-24. Bowdon scored four third-quarter touchdowns after leading 21-12 at halftime. Joshua Hopkins was 7-of-9 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Joshua Chandler rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Jenkins County’s second straight quarterfinal appearance. Jenkins County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1960. Jenkins County is 0-1 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Bowdon’s fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Bowdon is trying to reach the semifinals for the fourth straight time. Bowdon is 10-6 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Jenkins County’s average score is 27-22 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Bowdon’s average score is 45-16 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bowdon 38, Jenkins County 12 RELATED Bowdon avenges last season’s key region loss to Manchester with a rout Screven County (12-0) at Early County (9-3) Seeding: Screven County is the No. 1 seed from Region 3. Early County is the No. 1 seed from Region 1.

Rankings: Screven County is ranked No. 7. Early County is ranked No. 8. Last week: Screven County beat Charlton County 35-14. AB Hilton rushed for 165 yards. Screven County rushed for 348 yards and attempted only two passes. Early County beat Mount Zion 13-7. Devonis Lee rushed for 85 yards, and his 2-yard run with 6:49 left stood up as the winning score. Early County stopped two more nonthreatening drives and held Mount Zion to 130 total yards. Early County was 1-for-3 passing. Last meeting/series: Early County won 28-7 in the 2012 second round. Early County leads the series 1-0. Playoff history: This is Screven County’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2017. Screven County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2002. Screven County is 2-3 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Early County’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Early County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2006. Early County is 9-5 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Screven County’s average score is 33-8 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Early County’s average score is 31-16 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Screven County 21, Early County 13 RELATED Maxwell GHSA playoff projections heading into the quarterfinals Brooks County (7-5) at Lincoln County (12-0) Seeding: Brooks County is the No. 2 seed from Region 2. Lincoln County is the No. 1 seed from Region 8. Rankings: Brooks County is ranked No. 5. Lincoln County is ranked No. 1. Last week: Brooks County beat Johnson County 14-7. With 2:28 left and the score 7-7, Brooks County stopped Johnson County on a fourth-and-2, then drove 51 yards for the winning touchdown on Damari Baynard’s 21-yard run with 38 seconds left. Johnson County then got to Brooks County’s 15 but no farther. George Lamons had 114 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches. Brooks County led 217-189 in total yards. Lincoln County beat Hawkinsville 56-0. Lincoln County led 35-0 at halftime and rushed for 372 yards and seven touchdowns. Kelby Glaze rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Last meeting/series: Brooks County won 33-29 in the 1994 first round. Brooks County leads the series 1-0.