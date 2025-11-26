AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class A Division I quarterfinal playoff matchups Get previews, predictions and history ahead of this week’s games. Coach Buddy Martin (center) and Toombs County — pictured during last season's Class A Division I state title win over Northeast in December — will meet Northeast once again in this year's playoffs, this time in the quarterfinals on Friday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every quarterfinal matchup in Class A Division I. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games. Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A have already published.

RELATED Gainesville to consider legal action after GHSA ruling on players’ suspensions Fitzgerald (9-3) at Heard County (12-0) Seeding: Fitzgerald is the No. 9 seed. Heard County is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Fitzgerald is ranked No. 8. Heard County is ranked No. 3. Last week: Fitzgerald beat Dublin 28-7. Fitzgerald took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on Vic Copeland’s 69-yard run and RJ Stanley’s 25-yard fumble return, and Dublin didn’t score until 4:28 was left in the game. Fitzgerald completed only two passes, both touchdowns — one that Copeland caught, the other that he threw. Fitzgerald led 274-240 in total yards in a game of only three completed passes. Heard County beat Social Circle 48-10. Ethan Tisdale passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Brody Buc Cofield had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Last meeting/series: Heard County won 38-30 in the 2018 semifinals. Fitzgerald leads the series 3-1.

Playoff history: This is Fitzgerald’s sixth straight quarterfinal appearance. Fitzgerald is trying to reach the semifinals for the sixth straight time. Fitzgerald is 15-5 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Heard County’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2018. Heard County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2018. Heard County is 2-2 all-time in quarterfinals.

Score vs. schedule: Fitzgerald’s average score is 30-11 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Heard County’s average score is 41-12 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Fitzgerald 21, Heard County 20 Northeast (10-2) at Toombs County (11-1) Seeding: Northeast is the No. 5 seed. Toombs County is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Northeast is ranked No. 4. Toombs County is ranked No. 2. Last week: Northeast beat Swainsboro 26-14. Reginald Glover passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards. His 62-yard pass to Tavares Tinsley gave Northeast a 26-7 lead with 2:43 left in the third quarter. Toombs County beat Thomasville 24-19. Justin Powell rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries, and his 57-yard run in the final three minutes gave Toombs County a 24-13 lead.

Last meeting/series: Toombs County won 38-18 in the 2024 finals. The series is tied 1-1. Playoff history: This is Northeast’s second straight quarterfinal appearance. Northeast is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Northeast is 1-1 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Toombs County’s third straight quarterfinal appearance. Toombs County is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Toombs County is 1-6 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Northeast’s average score is 31-8 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Toombs County’s average score is 41-14 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Toombs County 28, Northeast 10 RELATED No. 1-ranked teams get good news in GHSA’s historic final football coin toss Gordon Lee (11-1) at Worth County (12-0) Seeding: Gordon Lee is the No. 6 seed. Worth County is the No. 3 seed.

Rankings: Gordon Lee is unranked. Worth County is ranked No. 1. Last week: Gordon Lee beat Elbert County 17-12. Gordon Lee blocked two field goals, and Garrett Ross intercepted a pass deep in its own territory to clinch the victory. Landon Norton had five receptions for 125 yards. Worth County beat Bleckley County 38-35. Brodey Hancock kicked a 20-yard field goal on the final play, breaking a 35-35 tie that had endured since the third quarter. Kaden Chester rushed for 140 yards. Lyndon Worthy was 13-of-22 passing for 272 yards, including an 89-yarder to Jayden Farley. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Gordon Lee’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2002. Gordon Lee is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1966. Gordon Lee is 0-2 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Worth County’s second straight quarterfinal appearance. Worth County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1991. Worth County is 6-2 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Gordon Lee’s average score is 39-12 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Worth County’s average score is 44-13 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Worth County 38, Gordon Lee 14 Rabun County (10-2) at Pepperell (8-4) Seeding: Rabun County is the No. 15 seed. Pepperell is the No. 10 seed. Rankings: Rabun County is unranked. Pepperell is unranked. Last week: Rabun County beat Berrien 35-0. Rabun County rushed for 326 yards as a team. Reid Giles rushed for 175 yards. Lake Evans rushed for 112. Pepperell beat Jasper County 28-17. Pepperell led 21-3, allowed two defensive touchdowns in the third quarter and reestablished control on Moss Tant’s 32-yard TD pass to Madoc Garcia in the fourth quarter. Tant was 7-of-8 passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Sam Ross rushed for 94 yards and caught a TD pass. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.