Everything to know about Class 2A quarterfinal playoff matchups

The Burke County offense prepares for a snap against the Carver-Columbus defense during the GHSA Class 2A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. Carver is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every quarterfinal matchup in Class 2A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

Sumter County (11-1) at Carver-Atlanta (12-0) Seeding: Sumter County is the No. 9 seed. Carver is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Sumter County is ranked No. 5. Carver is ranked No. 2. Last week: Sumter County beat North Murray 28-11. Ishmael Jones passed for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Carver beat Pierce County 48-28. Terrious Favors rushed for 265 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 60 yards. Lataious Stepp rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Last meeting/series: This is the teams' first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Sumter County’s first quarterfinal appearance. This is Carver’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2022. Carver is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2022. Carver is 5-3 all-time in quarterfinals.

Hapeville Charter (8-4) at Morgan County (12-0) Seeding: Hapeville Charter is the No. 12 seed. Morgan County is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Hapeville Charter is ranked No. 7. Morgan County is ranked No. 3. Last week: Hapeville Charter beat Appling County 35-27. Keylan Pope passed for 302 yards. Damond Stiggers rushed for 130 yards. Cedric Walker had 138 receiving yards. Morgan County beat Miller Grove 49-28. Davis Strickland passed for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Monfort rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Last meeting/series: This is the teams' first meeting. Playoff history: This is Hapeville Charter's first quarterfinal appearance since 2019. Hapeville Charter is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2017. Hapeville Charter is 2-1 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Morgan County's second straight quarterfinal appearance. Morgan County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1962. Morgan County is 0-3 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Hapeville Charter's average score is 24-14 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Morgan County's average score is 47-17 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Maxwell Ratings' projection: Morgan County 28, Hapeville Charter 23 Thomson (9-3) at Carver-Columbus (12-0) Seeding: Thomson is the No. 6 seed. Carver is the No. 3 seed.

Rankings: Thomson is ranked No. 8. Carver is ranked No. 1. Last week: Thomson beat Callaway 28-19. Markevion Jones was 12-of-15 passing for 202 yards. Jaris Sinkfield had 87 yards rushing and 97 yards receiving on 21 touches and scored two touchdowns. Carver beat Stephens County 56-0. Carver rushed for 354 yards. Kelston Tarver rushed for 178 and Zach Watts rushed for 110. T.J. Woodson had four receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Last meeting/series: Carver won 8-0 in the 2006 first round. Carver leads the series 1-0. Playoff history: This is Thomson’s second straight quarterfinal appearance. Thomson is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2022. Thomson is 7-9 all-time in quarterfinals. This is Carver’s sixth straight quarterfinal appearance. Carver is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. Carver is 9-7 all-time in quarterfinals. Score vs. schedule: Thomson’s average score is 34-16 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Carver’s average score is 49-4 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.

Burke County (10-2) at Rockmart (11-1) Seeding: Burke County is the No. 10 seed. Rockmart is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Burke County is ranked No. 9. Rockmart is ranked No. 4. Last week: Burke County beat Columbia 48-22. Burke County outrushed Columbia 350-36. Landen Wright rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 30 yards. Sean Vandiver rushed for 92 yards and passed for 51. Rockmart beat Laney 48-18. Nate Davis rushed for 192 yards on 20 carries. Tucker Parson was 14-of-16 passing for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Gavin Green had five receptions for 118 yards. Last meeting/series: Burke County won 35-22 in the 2024 semifinals. Burke County leads the series 1-0.