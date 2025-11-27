Grayson picks up third No. 1 national ranking ahead of showdown with Carrollton

Grayson quarterback Travis Burgess (1) maneuvers the b all past Collins Hill’s defense to score a touchdown during the second half of play Friday, August 15, 2025. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Grayson moved up from No. 2 after its 31-10 victory over Norcross in the second round of the playoffs last week. The Rams replaced Maryland’s St. Frances Academy, which fell to No. 3 after being idle last week.

Grayson picked up its third No. 1 national football ranking when MaxPreps moved the Rams into the top spot this week.

Grayson became the No. 1-ranked team in the High School Football America poll three weeks ago and ascended to No. 1 in the USA Today rankings last week.

The Rams are No. 2 in two other polls – High School on SI and NationalHSFB.com – and No. 3 in the Blue Star Media poll.

Grayson has won 26 consecutive games heading into Friday’s game at Carrollton in the Class 6A quarterfinals, a rematch of last year’s championship game. Carrollton is No. 11 in the MaxPreps rankings and in the top 20 of five other polls tracked by GHSF Daily.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.