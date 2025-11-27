AJC Varsity

Grayson picks up third No. 1 national ranking ahead of showdown with Carrollton

Grayson quarterback Travis Burgess (1) maneuvers the b all past Collins Hill’s defense to score a touchdown during the second half of play Friday, August 15, 2025. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Grayson picked up its third No. 1 national football ranking when MaxPreps moved the Rams into the top spot this week.

Grayson moved up from No. 2 after its 31-10 victory over Norcross in the second round of the playoffs last week. The Rams replaced Maryland’s St. Frances Academy, which fell to No. 3 after being idle last week.

Grayson became the No. 1-ranked team in the High School Football America poll three weeks ago and ascended to No. 1 in the USA Today rankings last week.

The Rams are No. 2 in two other polls – High School on SI and NationalHSFB.com – and No. 3 in the Blue Star Media poll.

Grayson has won 26 consecutive games heading into Friday’s game at Carrollton in the Class 6A quarterfinals, a rematch of last year’s championship game. Carrollton is No. 11 in the MaxPreps rankings and in the top 20 of five other polls tracked by GHSF Daily.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

1. (2) Grayson

7. (8) Buford

11. (11) Carrollton

33. (35) Hughes

35. (38) Thomas County Central

38. (41) Creekside

43. (43) Roswell

45. (45) Gainesville

57. (59) Douglas County

59. (62) North Gwinnett

70. (71) North Oconee

74. (75) Valdosta

87. (79) Lowndes

89. (82) Colquitt County

USA Today

(Top 25)

1. (1) Grayson

3. (6) Buford

11. (11) Carrollton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

1. (1) Grayson

9. (7) Buford

28. (32) Hughes

36. (39) Carrollton

42. (41) North Gwinnett

47. (46) Creekside

49. (48) Douglas County

52. (51) Roswell

58. (63) Thomas County Central

61. (61) Gainesville

66. (69) Valdosta

81. (68) Colquitt County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (5) Buford

9. (12) Carrollton

10. (9) Grayson

16. (10) Thomas County Central

18. (31) Creekside

35. (40) Hughes

41. (47) North Gwinnett

64. (74) Valdosta

65. (90) Rome

86. (94) Douglas County

89. (56) Lowndes

91. (NR) Cartersville

98. (NR) Gainesville

99. (NR) Roswell

High School on SI

(Top 25)

2. (2) Grayson

3. (3) Buford

11. (11) Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

2. (2) Grayson

9. (9) Buford

16. (16) Creekside

17. (17) Hughes

18. (18) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

3. (3) Grayson

6. (7) Buford

11. (12) Carrollton

