Atlanta United Why is Atlanta United’s defense suddenly good? But the improved work is probably too little, too late to save the Five Stripes’ season. Whether by causation or coincidence, Atlanta United's defensive work started to improve with the insertion of Enea Mihaj, who was acquired in the summer transfer window. (Doug Roberson/AJC)

Citing sacrifice, communication and effort, Atlanta United — which had one of the worst defenses in MLS this season — has cobbled together a shutout streak of 199 minutes. The back-to-back shutouts of Toronto on Aug. 24 and Nashville on Aug. 30 were only Atlanta United's third and fourth this season. The 1-0 win against Nashville in its recent match was its first win this season when shutting out an opponent.

Sacrifice, communication and effort are words manager Ronny Deila has used all season to describe how the team needed, and most of the time failed, to play. They were curiously echoed by central defender Enea Mihaj on Tuesday when discussing why the team has performed better. He smiled when told those were the words typically used by his manager. "The important part is always a team," Mihaj said. "When we understand that even more that being a team, playing as a team, training hard every day, we will have good results in the future. So that's the most important. It's not about names, persons." The improved work is probably too little, too late to save Atlanta United's season, but it is evidence that Sporting Director Chris Henderson, the scouts and Deila are capable of fixing the team's weak areas. Before the back-to-back blankings, Atlanta United had allowed 49 goals in 26 matches. Atlanta United will need to keep shutting out opponents because it is perilously close to being eliminated from the playoffs. The Five Stripes must beat Columbus and hope that Chicago loses to NYCFC on Saturday, or their final five matches will be meaningless.

Jonathan Spector, the head of Atlanta United's international recruitment and development, described Mihaj as someone "that he really has just a pride in his defending and not wanting to concede. And then you see his leadership, his ability to progress the ball as well in possession. These were all things that we felt were going to help the team and benefit the group as a whole and help address some of those kinds of concerns that we have." Mihaj, who came to MLS after playing in Portugal, said he feels like the goal is his house. He doesn't want the uninvited. "The main thing is, I hate to lose," Mihaj said. "Sometimes you can receive a goal, but winning always is a good thing." Mihaj said he has a good partnership with Gregersen because they understand each other, communicate well and both are "a little crazy." He described it as a good mix. In addition to the sacrifice, effort and communication, Deila after the Nashville match credited the consistency of being able to play Mihaj, Gregersen and Hibbert together for several matches as another reason for the improvements. Gregersen and Mihaj have started the past four matches. Hibbert has started the past two.