Atlanta United completes trade that sends Efrain Morales to Montreal

Atlanta United completed the trade of Efrain Morales to Montreal on Wednesday in exchange for as much as $800,000 in general allocation money.
Atlanta United will receive $450,000 in GAM with another $350,000 in incentives. Atlanta United also will receive a sell-on if Morales is sold by Montreal.
Morales, a 21-year-old Homegrown signee, made five starts this season and appeared nine in regular-season matches.
The trade is the fourth move made by Atlanta United ahead of the opening of the transfer window Thursday. The team waived midfielder Mateusz Klich on Monday. It sent Edwin Mosquera on loan to Millonarios in Colombia on July 11.
The team already has acquired centerback Enea Mihaj and reportedly is interested in acquiring centerback Juan Berrocal on loan from Getafe in Spain, according to soccer journalist Tom Bogert. Berrocal, 26 years old, has made more than 250 appearances as a pro. He has also played for Sevilla, Eibar, Mirandes and Sporting Gijon.
Atlanta United has had great difficulty this season finding an effective centerback pairing. Stian Gregersen has played in only eight matches because of injuries. Derrick Williams has played in 15 matches. He also has had injuries.
The team has given up 43 goals, third most in MLS.
With the completed moves, Atlanta United has three of its 20 senior roster slots open.
Atlanta United 2 move. Coach Steve Cooke resigned to join Lexington of the United Soccer League as its academy and youth technical director. Cooke joined Atlanta United 2 before the 2023 season.
Assistant Jose Silva was promoted to coach the 2s as interim.
Atlanta United 2 is 3-5-8 this season.
