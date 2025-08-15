Atlanta United Derrick Williams transfer another in Atlanta United defender moves ‘You get a situation where there’s no consistency... then it’s new relationships and no security,’ Deila says. Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams (center) and teammates react to Williams’ goal against FC Cincinnati during the first half of a MLS soccer Sunday, May 25, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Atlanta United transferred Derrick Williams to Reading FC in England’s third division Friday, another turn in a carousel of personnel moves that has frustrated manager Ronny Deila. Deila was able to use the presumed first-choice back four of Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador once this season. It was the season’s fourth match against Miami, a 2-1 loss.

Because of injuries or international call-ups, the team has used 10 starters along the backline. It has made 18 transactions among defenders, including short-term call-ups for depth. Williams’ free transfer was the latest. Explore The stats that Ronny Deila likes, and the ones that drive him crazy Deila said he’s never before experienced anything like it and said that’s in part why the team has struggled. It is 14 points below the playoff line with nine matches remaining. The team has allowed 46 goals, fifth-most in MLS. “You get a situation where there’s no consistency, when you’re changing all the time, then it’s new relationships and no security, and you don’t feel it, the safety,” Deila said. “We have made too many professional mistakes.” As an example of absurdity of the situation, Deila started Ronald Hernandez, Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj and Brooks Lennon in the last match, Saturday at Montreal. Each had to be subbed out.

It is understandable to sub out fullbacks because of the miles they cover during a match running up and down the wings. Central defenders should rarely need to be subbed, Deila said. But neither Gregersen nor Mihaj were fit for 90 minutes.