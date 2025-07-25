Atlanta United loans Noah Cobb to Colorado

Atlanta United defender Noah Cobb looks for a pass during the match against the CF Montreal at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday July 13, 2024. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Cobb made three starts as part of 13 appearances this season.

Cobb made three starts as part of 13 appearances this season.

Colorado paid Atlanta United $100,000 in General Allocation Money for the loan. The Rapids must pay additional GAM if they exercise an option to purchase him in the offseason. Atlanta United would receive a sell-on percentage if Colorado purchases him and transfers him.

Atlanta United’s turnstile of centerbacks continued to rotate with the team sending Noah Cobb on loan to Colorado for the rest of the MLS season. Atlanta United announced the loan on Friday.

Cobb, a Homegrown, made three starts as part of 13 appearances this season. He has 21 starts as part of 35 appearances the past three seasons. His contract is through 2026 with a team-held option for ‘27.

The loan comes a few hours after the team acquired centerback Juan Berrocal on loan, and within days of the team signing centerback Enea Mihaj on a free transfer. Atlanta United also sold centerback Efrain Morales, another Homegrown, to Montreal for as much as $800,000 in GAM.

The team’s centerbacks, for now, are Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Luis Abram, Mihaj and Berrocal.

Homegrown players don’t count against the team’s senior roster slots and their salaries don’t count against a team’s salary cap.