Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver underwent Tommy John surgery, the organization announced Monday. The operation repaired the torn ulnar collateral ligament in the 22-year-old’s right elbow.
The average recovery time for the procedure is 12-18 months. The alternative — an internal brace used for ligaments that are relatively intact — requires one year.
Smith-Shawver suffered the injury May 29 during a start against the Phillies. He left the game after feeling a pop in his elbow, as evidenced by a dip in his fastball velocity, and an MRI later revealed the damage.
The Braves confirmed Smith-Shawver would undergo surgery June 5, but the extent of the procedure remained unknown until Monday. Dr. Keith Meister, who previously operated on Jacob deGrom, Sandy Alcantara and others, performed the surgery in Arlington, Texas.
Smith-Shawver made nine starts this season before the injury and finished with a 3.86 ERA.
