Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver underwent Tommy John surgery, the organization announced Monday. The operation repaired the torn ulnar collateral ligament in the 22-year-old’s right elbow.

The average recovery time for the procedure is 12-18 months. The alternative — an internal brace used for ligaments that are relatively intact — requires one year.

Smith-Shawver suffered the injury May 29 during a start against the Phillies. He left the game after feeling a pop in his elbow, as evidenced by a dip in his fastball velocity, and an MRI later revealed the damage.