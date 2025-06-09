Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves announce AJ Smith-Shawver undergoes Tommy John surgery

The procedure has an average recovery time of 12-18 months.
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver will be recovering from surgery for 12-18 months. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

By Olivia Sayer
46 minutes ago

Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver underwent Tommy John surgery, the organization announced Monday. The operation repaired the torn ulnar collateral ligament in the 22-year-old’s right elbow.

The average recovery time for the procedure is 12-18 months. The alternative — an internal brace used for ligaments that are relatively intact — requires one year.

Smith-Shawver suffered the injury May 29 during a start against the Phillies. He left the game after feeling a pop in his elbow, as evidenced by a dip in his fastball velocity, and an MRI later revealed the damage.

The Braves confirmed Smith-Shawver would undergo surgery June 5, but the extent of the procedure remained unknown until Monday. Dr. Keith Meister, who previously operated on Jacob deGrom, Sandy Alcantara and others, performed the surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Smith-Shawver made nine starts this season before the injury and finished with a 3.86 ERA.

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, right, talks with Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz as Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin, left, is shown during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II walks to the dugout after striking out on Sunday.

Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP

