Atlanta Braves Dubón does it again as Braves beat Pirates Shortstop drives in three in 6-3, series-opening win. Atlanta Braves' Mauricio Dubon, left, reacts with first base coach Antoan Richardson, right, after hitting an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Chad Bishop 5 minutes ago Share

Mauricio Dubón not only continued his hot start to June, but he also earned everyone in attendance at Friday’s game at Truist Park a free small ice cream from RaceTrac gas stations, an in-stadium promotion during the Braves’ 6-3 win over the Pirates. Not that Dubón needs any help to climb toward the top of the list of fan favorites on this season’s Braves team.

Dubón went 2-for-4, drove in three and scored twice. He also hit a home run for the third game in a row – the first time in his MLB career he has done that – and is 5-for-11 with seven RBIs, four runs and a walk over the last three games. An RBI single in the fifth was part of a three-run inning for the Braves, who trailed 3-1 after the top of the second inning. Dubón, of course, hit a two-run homer in the third to tie the game, and the Braves (43-21) never trailed again. The Braves improved to 6-0 at home on Fridays, 10-1 in series openers at home, and 16-5 in series openers overall. They are also now 17-4 following a loss. It was an odd night for Braves’ starter Martín Pérez, who threw four perfect innings but also allowed three runs in the third inning. He departed after five frames and 85 pitches, having struck out five.

At Truist Park this season, Pérez (4-3) has a 1.66 ERA and has held opponents to a .155 batting average.

Ronald Acuna Jr. gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the second with a two-out RBI single to right that scored Austin Riley from second. That hit made Acuna 9-for-21 lifetime against Pirates starter Mitch Keller (5-3). The Pirates (34-30) drew even, however, in the third when Pérez walked Spencer Horwitz and gave up a double in the left-center gap to Jared Triolo. Catcher Henry Davis, hitting .143 before his at-bat, lifted a knuckling line drive to center for an RBI sacrifice fly. Triolo went to third on the play and scored on Nick Gonzales’ bunt single to third, putting the Pirates up 2-1. One out later, old friend Marcell Ozuna blooped an RBI single into shallow right, making it 3-1. Dubón erased that deficit quickly with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning. His 405-foot shot to left off a hanging curveball tied the game. It was Dubón again in the fifth, given a one-out, runners-at-the-corners situation. He slapped a ball the other way into right field for a hit, a ball that right fielder Jhostynxon Garcia let skip right past him all the way to the wall. That put the Braves up 4-3, and Dominic Smith followed it up with an RBI sacrifice fly to center, making it 5-3.