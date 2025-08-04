Braves starter Grant Holmes opts for nonsurgical rehab

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes, here against the Marlins in June, had a 3.99 ERA in 21 starts and 115 innings before going on the disabled list late last month with right elbow inflammation. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)

Grant Holmes opted for a nonsurgical rehabilitation for his right elbow inflammation, manager Brian Snitker announced Monday. The club did not share a timetable for Holmes’ return, but if all goes well — and that’s a big “if” for the 29-year-old — he will pitch during the 2026 season.

(If the nonsurgical process fails, Holmes would undergo surgery during the offseason. Whether he has the surgery now or during the offseason, a procedure would keep him off the mound for most of 2026.)

“He’s consulted with the doctors, and he and his camp came to that conclusion that they were going to try the rehab approach,” Snitker said. “They take the advice of — I think they talk to two or three different doctors, and they get the information. And then it’s up to the player what he wants to do."

Holmes was the fifth and final member of the Braves’ opening day rotation to wind up on the injured list — joining Chris Sale (fractured rib cage), Spencer Schwellenbach (fractured right elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver (torn right UCL) and Reynaldo López (right shoulder inflammation) — after the club placed him there July 27.

(Snitker shared that Sale threw a bullpen session Monday, while López is still playing catch. Schwellenbach, on the other hand, has not begun throwing yet.)