Braves starter Grant Holmes opts for nonsurgical rehab
The reliever-turned-starter is dealing with right elbow inflammation.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes, here against the Marlins in June, had a 3.99 ERA in 21 starts and 115 innings before going on the disabled list late last month with right elbow inflammation. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)
The Braves are expecting to return a key member of their starting rotation in 2026.
Grant Holmes opted for a nonsurgical rehabilitation for his right elbow inflammation, manager Brian Snitker announced Monday. The club did not share a timetable for Holmes’ return, but if all goes well — and that’s a big “if” for the 29-year-old — he will pitch during the 2026 season.
(If the nonsurgical process fails, Holmes would undergo surgery during the offseason. Whether he has the surgery now or during the offseason, a procedure would keep him off the mound for most of 2026.)
“He’s consulted with the doctors, and he and his camp came to that conclusion that they were going to try the rehab approach,” Snitker said. “They take the advice of — I think they talk to two or three different doctors, and they get the information. And then it’s up to the player what he wants to do."
Holmes was the fifth and final member of the Braves’ opening day rotation to wind up on the injured list — joining Chris Sale (fractured rib cage), Spencer Schwellenbach (fractured right elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver (torn right UCL) and Reynaldo López (right shoulder inflammation) — after the club placed him there July 27.
(Snitker shared that Sale threw a bullpen session Monday, while López is still playing catch. Schwellenbach, on the other hand, has not begun throwing yet.)
Holmes felt tightness in his elbow during a start against the Rangers on July 26, where he threw 81 pitches — his fewest since a June 5 outing against the Diamondbacks — across four innings before the club pulled him.
The team initially assigned Holmes to the 15-day injured list but moved him to the 60-day list about nine hours later to open a roster spot for starting pitcher Erick Fedde, who will make his second start for the Braves on Monday night against the Brewers.
Holmes leads the Braves with 21 starts this season and 115 innings, his most since tossing 148⅓ frames in the minor leagues in 2017. He posted a 3.99 ERA with 123 strikeouts and 54 walks this season.
Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.
Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.