Spencer Strider named Braves’ nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

The Roberto Clemente Award is considered the most prestigious individual honor in the sport, given annually to the major leaguer who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” Each team nominates one player for consideration.

Strider and his wife, Maggie, created Foster Family Fridays in 2024, a program that works with the Braves Foundation and Georgia Kids Belong to treat local foster care families to VIP game experiences. MLB acknowledged their efforts in its description about each team’s finalist. The Striders have also set up weekly visits to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in which they’ll often bring teammates to visit with patients.

Since establishing himself in 2022, Strider has been known for his gaudy strikeout totals and advanced approach to the game. Off the field, he’s been an excellent representative for the Braves through his community work and dedication to using his platform to better other lives.

The Clemente Award was named for Pirates’ Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in 1973, the year after Clemente died in a plane crash while on a mission to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. Clemente was known as much for his humanitarian efforts as his legendary baseball skill.

Fan voting for the award opened Monday and will be available until the regular season concludes Sept. 28. The fan balloting will count as one vote among the blue-ribbon panel that determines the leaguewide winner.