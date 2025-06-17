Explore Loss to Rockies leaves Braves treading water in playoff hunt

“Snit (Braves manager Brian Snitker) came up and asked me if I could do it and I said yeah,” Williams said Tuesday before Atlanta opened a three-game series against the Mets — during which the Braves hope to NOT have to use Williams. “(Former Braves shortstop Orlando) Arcia was talking a little smack from the on-deck circle. Typical. Other than that, just tried to make it as quick and painless as possible. So, fortunately, was able to get out of there without any runs.”

The 28-year-old Williams, of course, pitched in three games for Atlanta in 2024. He appeared in a 9-1 loss to San Diego last May and in two blowout defeats during a three-game series against Milwaukee in August.

Williams finished the 2024 season with a 4.50 ERA over four innings and surrendered just two earned runs. The California native also threw a perfect inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

In Sunday’s game against the Rockies — the worst team in baseball — Williams took the mound in a 10-1 ballgame. Atlanta relievers Enyel De Los Santos and Jose Ruiz had been touched up for eight runs (seven earned) before Williams followed Aaron Bummer’s two-thirds inning of work in the eighth.

Williams threw eight pitches, all termed an eephus pitch, at an average speed of 60.8 mph — he revved up to throw a 66.7 mph pitch to Thairo Estrada. Hunter Goodman began the inning with a grounder to shortstop, and then Ryan McMahon rolled to second before Estrada ripped a single to center.

Brenton Doyle ended the frame with a fielder’s choice, leaving Williams’ ERA at 0.00 for the season.

For his efforts, Snitker gifted Williams a bottle of tequila.

“Bottle of tequila,” Williams said, pointing to the box in his locker. “Every position player who throws, he gets them their favorite bottle of liquor because (Snitker) hates it, too. But it’s really nice of him to do that.”

Williams is now one of five Braves pitchers this season to have not allowed a run, joining Davis Daniels, Dylan Dodd, Craig Kimbrel and Zach Thompson. Daniel and Thompson are at Gwinnett, Kimbrel was designated for assignment earlier this month, and Dodd has made five appearances, his latest coming in Friday’s win over Colorado.

Luis Guillorme, also an infielder, pitched for the Braves in 2024. He allowed four earned runs on three hits and issued a walk against seven New York Mets hitters in a 16-4 Atlanta loss on April 11. Guillorme also pitched two scoreless innings over two more outings for the Los Angeles Angels during the ’24 season.