Atlanta Braves Braves Report: One more time Snitker, Morton and 2026 roster predictions.

Editor’s note: A little while ago, technical difficulties resulted in last week’s newsletter being sent out again. Here’s the fresh stuff! Well, folks. Three more games and we can close the book on the Braves’ disheartening 2025 campaign.

I'll be back in your inbox on Monday afternoon to wrap things up. You won't be getting daily Braves Report emails after that, but I won't be a stranger in the offseason. More details to come. In the meantime, keep sending me your favorite (positive!) moments from the season. I'll share next week. THE SERIES AHEAD Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after a recent strikeout.

One more time, for good measure.

📺 How to watch: A season-ending home series with the Pirates starts at 7:15 p.m. Watch on FanDuel Sports or your local Gray TV station. Saturday and Sunday's games arrive at 7:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., respectively. The first 3,000 kids at Truist Park on Sunday get a free Blooper cereal bowl. (Why not?) ⚾ The pitching matchups: In chronological order … Joey Wentz (5-6, 546) vs. Mitch Keller (6-15, 4.22)

Spencer Strider (7-13, 4.45) vs. Bubba Chandler (3-1, 4.56)

Charlie Morton (9-11, 5.89) vs. Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.57)

Morton, who recently rejoined the Braves for one last hurrah, gets the start in the finale. The Braves announced Chris Sale would follow him on the mound, so don't expect Morton's outing to be terribly long. Also: Chandler, the Pirates' Saturday starter, is a North Oconee High product. He's been in the bigs since late August. 📝 The scouting report: The Pirates are 69-90 and just took a series from the playoff-hopeful Reds (more on the bigger postseason picture in a bit). The Braves enter at 75-84 and are guaranteed to finish with their most losses since 2017. SNITKER SNUBBED? Before we get any further: You should read columnist Ken Sugiura's latest piece on manager Brian Snitker. The gist? If these end up being Snitker's final three games as skipper, the Braves and the rest of us will regret not giving him a proper send-off. "Snitker always will be remembered as the skipper of the 2021 World Series championship team and the leader of teams that won six consecutive National League East titles and made seven postseason trips in a row. Beyond that, he is respected and admired throughout the organization," Ken writes. "And for that, if the three-game series against Pittsburgh that begins Friday turns out to be his last at his post, he deserves all of the thanks and appreciation, to say nothing of the knowledge that it is indeed the end." Amen. MORE 2026 ROSTER FORECASTING Will Marcell Ozuna be a Brave in 2026?

OK. Now we're back to wrap up our completely subjective, vibes-based predictions for the current Braves roster as we head into 2026. (Check out last week's edition for starting pitchers and infielders.) As always: Holler if you have your own thoughts. It's tyler.estep@ajc.com. 📋 CATCHING CAROUSEL

📋 AS FOR THE BULLPEN … Lots going on here, and one would hope for a pretty hefty overhaul as we head into next season. Let’s sort some existing arms into three categories: “Yes please,” “wouldn’t hate it” and “time to go.” Lots going on here, and one would hope for a pretty hefty overhaul as we head into next season. Let’s sort some existing arms into three categories: “Yes please,” “wouldn’t hate it” and “time to go.” Yes, please: Dylan Lee (arbitration eligible), Daysbel Hernandez and this Tyler Kinley kid are all talented and affordable. Also: Joe Jimenez (remember him?) hasn’t pitched since 2024 but has another $9 million year on his contract. Reckon he’s sticking around.

Dylan Lee (arbitration eligible), Daysbel Hernandez and this Tyler Kinley kid are all talented and affordable. Also: Joe Jimenez (remember him?) hasn’t pitched since 2024 but has another $9 million year on his contract. Reckon he’s sticking around. Wouldn’t hate it: After a heaping helping of midseason struggles, closer Raisel Iglesias turned things around (currently: 28 saves, 3.31 ERA). Now he’s set for free agency, and Spotrac suggests his market value will land around $9 million per year. That’s significantly less than his current annual salary, and plenty feasible — so long as another club doesn’t swoop in and offer the 35-year-old more than the year or two Atlanta would presumably be comfortable with.

After a heaping helping of midseason struggles, closer Raisel Iglesias turned things around (currently: 28 saves, 3.31 ERA). Now he's set for free agency, and Spotrac suggests his market value will land around $9 million per year. That's significantly less than his current annual salary, and plenty feasible — so long as another club doesn't swoop in and offer the 35-year-old more than the year or two Atlanta would presumably be comfortable with. Time to go?: While we like Pierce Johnson a lot, his $7 million club option for 2026 might be a little rich. Ignore this if Iglesias departs, though: Lee would probably be the in-house closing option if it comes to that, but keeping Johnson would become even more important. We won't dive into all the other relievers that could be brought in from elsewhere. But I'll reiterate that it'll be crucial for the Braves to also add another proven arm or two (or three) to shore the bullpen up in 2026. THE PLAYOFF CHASE If you can stand a closer look at the Braves-less playoffs, this from MLB.com sums up the state of things pretty well as we enter the final weekend of the regular season. But I know what you're really interested in: How the Mets and their $340 million payroll can manage to miss out on October action.

The Mets currently sit in the National League’s third and final wild card spot. Sweep their three-game set in Miami and they’re in regardless.

That said: They’re just one game up on the Reds (who own the tiebreaker over New York) and two games ahead of the Diamondbacks.

The Reds play the Brewers this weekend. Milwaukee is very good but clinched its own playoff spot long ago … meaning its stars may not play as much as usual.

The Diamondbacks play the Padres, who have also clinched. Basically, things could get dicey for our rivals in blue and orange if they aren’t something close to perfect this weekend. And wouldn’t that be awful? PHOTO OF THE DAY Look closely. That’s Charlie Morton in 2008, his rookie season with the Braves. (Never did like those hats much.) Eighteen seasons, seven teams, 408 starts and two World Series rings later, Morton’s ready to hang ‘em up.