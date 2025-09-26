Braves Report: One more time

Editor’s note: A little while ago, technical difficulties resulted in last week’s newsletter being sent out again. Here’s the fresh stuff!
Well, folks. Three more games and we can close the book on the Braves’ disheartening 2025 campaign.
Editor’s note: A little while ago, technical difficulties resulted in last week’s newsletter being sent out again. Here’s the fresh stuff!
Well, folks. Three more games and we can close the book on the Braves’ disheartening 2025 campaign.
I’ll be back in your inbox on Monday afternoon to wrap things up. You won’t be getting daily Braves Report emails after that, but I won’t be a stranger in the offseason.
More details to come.
In the meantime, keep sending me your favorite (positive!) moments from the season. I’ll share next week.
One more time, for good measure.
📺 How to watch: A season-ending home series with the Pirates starts at 7:15 p.m. Watch on FanDuel Sports or your local Gray TV station.
Saturday and Sunday’s games arrive at 7:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., respectively.
⚾ The pitching matchups: In chronological order …
Morton, who recently rejoined the Braves for one last hurrah, gets the start in the finale. The Braves announced Chris Sale would follow him on the mound, so don’t expect Morton’s outing to be terribly long.
Also: Chandler, the Pirates’ Saturday starter, is a North Oconee High product. He’s been in the bigs since late August.
📝 The scouting report: The Pirates are 69-90 and just took a series from the playoff-hopeful Reds (more on the bigger postseason picture in a bit).
The Braves enter at 75-84 and are guaranteed to finish with their most losses since 2017.
Before we get any further: You should read columnist Ken Sugiura’s latest piece on manager Brian Snitker.
The gist? If these end up being Snitker’s final three games as skipper, the Braves and the rest of us will regret not giving him a proper send-off.
“Snitker always will be remembered as the skipper of the 2021 World Series championship team and the leader of teams that won six consecutive National League East titles and made seven postseason trips in a row. Beyond that, he is respected and admired throughout the organization,” Ken writes.
“And for that, if the three-game series against Pittsburgh that begins Friday turns out to be his last at his post, he deserves all of the thanks and appreciation, to say nothing of the knowledge that it is indeed the end.”
Amen.
OK. Now we’re back to wrap up our completely subjective, vibes-based predictions for the current Braves roster as we head into 2026. (Check out last week’s edition for starting pitchers and infielders.)
As always: Holler if you have your own thoughts. It’s tyler.estep@ajc.com.
📋 CATCHING CAROUSEL
Sean Murphy’s recent hip surgery likely limits any offseason trade value he might’ve had, so expect both he and Rookie of the Year hopeful Drake Baldwin to be back together in 2026 — with Murphy officially playing second fiddle.
📋 DO THE DH SHUFFLE
I’ve said this in previous years, too. And been wrong. But the time has come. Marcell Ozuna’s contract is up, and he won’t be getting a new one from Atlanta.
📋THE OUTFIELD, AS USUAL
Michael Harris II (tired of the inconsistency? too bad!). Ronald Acuña Jr. (he’ll never be traded, you goons). Jurickson Profar (did you notice he’s racked up 14 homers and 43 RBIs in less than half a season?). They’ll all return in 2026.
Eli White can stay, too — but it’d be good to add a more seasoned bat out there as well.
📋 AS FOR THE BULLPEN …
Lots going on here, and one would hope for a pretty hefty overhaul as we head into next season. Let’s sort some existing arms into three categories: “Yes please,” “wouldn’t hate it” and “time to go.”
We won’t dive into all the other relievers that could be brought in from elsewhere. But I’ll reiterate that it’ll be crucial for the Braves to also add another proven arm or two (or three) to shore the bullpen up in 2026.
If you can stand a closer look at the Braves-less playoffs, this from MLB.com sums up the state of things pretty well as we enter the final weekend of the regular season.
But I know what you’re really interested in: How the Mets and their $340 million payroll can manage to miss out on October action.
Basically, things could get dicey for our rivals in blue and orange if they aren’t something close to perfect this weekend. And wouldn’t that be awful?
Look closely. That’s Charlie Morton in 2008, his rookie season with the Braves. (Never did like those hats much.)
Eighteen seasons, seven teams, 408 starts and two World Series rings later, Morton’s ready to hang ‘em up.
What a journey.
Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.
Until next time.