Is there a chance Marcell Ozuna returns to Braves in 2026?

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is unable to connect with the ball on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. It’s been an up-and-down campaign for Ozuna, but mostly down. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

As for why Ozuna has continued playing, Anthopoulos answered the question Monday. And he indirectly said the team could opt to try re-signing the player.

As for why Ozuna has continued playing, Anthopoulos answered the question Monday. And he indirectly said the team could opt to try re-signing the player.

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos addressed the first question at the deadline, saying the offers simply weren’t worthwhile for Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias . The team wasn’t motivated to simply take a salary-dump deal. Ozuna also had a no-trade clause, which, while Anthopoulos said the team didn’t approach him about waiving, nonetheless further complicated his trade prospects.

Outsiders have questioned the team’s approach with Ozuna. The logic being: No. 1, why didn’t the noncontending club move him for anything at the trade deadline; and No. 2, why did it continue giving him at-bats rather than strictly deploy the Sean Murphy - Drake Baldwin combo at catcher and designated hitter?

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos addressed the first question at the deadline, saying the offers simply weren’t worthwhile for Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias . The team wasn’t motivated to simply take a salary-dump deal. Ozuna also had a no-trade clause, which, while Anthopoulos said the team didn’t approach him about waiving, nonetheless further complicated his trade prospects.

Outsiders have questioned the team’s approach with Ozuna. The logic being: No. 1, why didn’t the noncontending club move him for anything at the trade deadline; and No. 2, why did it continue giving him at-bats rather than strictly deploy the Sean Murphy - Drake Baldwin combo at catcher and designated hitter?

“Ozuna has been a very good player,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s still a good player who’s having a down year, no doubt about it. We haven’t made any determinations on what we’re going to do next season. He’s been hot and cold. He lost playing time in July, came out of the trade deadline and played great. I’ve been asked about this … in June or July, you’re (getting asked about) decision on guys. Are you going to exercise options? Are you going to bring so-and-so back? In that snapshot of the season, people make decisions. Then all of a sudden, guys start throwing the ball well. Guys are swinging the bat well. ‘Maybe we should bring so-and-so back.’

“I’m a firm believer you need six months of time. Look, once we get to the offseason, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know who’s going to get traded, what spots are going to open up. And I’ve never interfered with the lineup when it comes to the manager. He controls the clubhouse, the players. I’ve said this many times: If a player has an issue with playing time or how he’s being used in a role, I don’t want the manager saying go upstairs. He can handle it there. He’s done a great job with that the entire time he’s been here. He has the respect of the players. His job is to try to win games day in and day out.”

Anthopoulos said the team hasn’t committed to using Murphy and Baldwin as designated hitters. He spoke of the Braves having a vacancy there when Ozuna’s deal expires. Anthopoulos said the team hasn’t committed to using Murphy and Baldwin as designated hitters. He spoke of the Braves having a vacancy there when Ozuna’s deal expires.

It’s been an up-and-down campaign for Ozuna, but mostly down. His power has noticeably dipped — he’s hit 20 homers after posting consecutive seasons of 40 and 39 blasts, respectively. His average and on-base percentage is significantly down. After posting a .916 OPS over the past two years, he has a .756 OPS in 2025.