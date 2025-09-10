Is there a chance Marcell Ozuna returns to Braves in 2026?
Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is unable to connect with the ball on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. It’s been an up-and-down campaign for Ozuna, but mostly down. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
The Braves didn’t trade impending free-agent slugger Marcell Ozuna at the deadline. And they didn’t phase him out of their plans.
Outsiders have questioned the team’s approach with Ozuna. The logic being: No. 1, why didn’t the noncontending club move him for anything at the trade deadline; and No. 2, why did it continue giving him at-bats rather than strictly deploy the Sean Murphy-Drake Baldwin combo at catcher and designated hitter?
President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos addressed the first question at the deadline, saying the offers simply weren’t worthwhile for Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias. The team wasn’t motivated to simply take a salary-dump deal. Ozuna also had a no-trade clause, which, while Anthopoulos said the team didn’t approach him about waiving, nonetheless further complicated his trade prospects.
As for why Ozuna has continued playing, Anthopoulos answered the question Monday. And he indirectly said the team could opt to try re-signing the player.
“Ozuna has been a very good player,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s still a good player who’s having a down year, no doubt about it. We haven’t made any determinations on what we’re going to do next season. He’s been hot and cold. He lost playing time in July, came out of the trade deadline and played great. I’ve been asked about this … in June or July, you’re (getting asked about) decision on guys. Are you going to exercise options? Are you going to bring so-and-so back? In that snapshot of the season, people make decisions. Then all of a sudden, guys start throwing the ball well. Guys are swinging the bat well. ‘Maybe we should bring so-and-so back.’
“I’m a firm believer you need six months of time. Look, once we get to the offseason, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know who’s going to get traded, what spots are going to open up. And I’ve never interfered with the lineup when it comes to the manager. He controls the clubhouse, the players. I’ve said this many times: If a player has an issue with playing time or how he’s being used in a role, I don’t want the manager saying go upstairs. He can handle it there. He’s done a great job with that the entire time he’s been here. He has the respect of the players. His job is to try to win games day in and day out.”
Anthopoulos said the team hasn’t committed to using Murphy and Baldwin as designated hitters. He spoke of the Braves having a vacancy there when Ozuna’s deal expires.
It’s been an up-and-down campaign for Ozuna, but mostly down. His power has noticeably dipped — he’s hit 20 homers after posting consecutive seasons of 40 and 39 blasts, respectively. His average and on-base percentage is significantly down. After posting a .916 OPS over the past two years, he has a .756 OPS in 2025.
Ozuna has a .739 OPS in the second half, lower than his .762 mark before the All-Star break. He appeared in 25 games in August, hitting .195 with a .775 OPS. He had five homers and three doubles in 77 at-bats. Ozuna was 3-for-14 (.214) with a double in his first five games of September.
Ozuna, 34, has also played through a hip tear. He’s a designated hitter only, which limits his market. This simply wasn’t the contract-year performance he sought. He’ll get a short-term deal in free agency; the question is whether it’s a one-year pact or if he could command enough interest to warrant a multiyear commitment.
Regardless of the team’s public sentiments, it seems unlikely Ozuna will be retained. The Braves could use their catchers to fill that spot. They could also alternate DH to get players off their feet more often (that could be appealing to a new manager, too, should current leader Brian Snitker retire — Snitker’s teams have valued position players handling themselves in the field every day). The Braves could also pursue another player who affects their DH plan.
Time will tell, but the Braves have a busy winter ahead.
