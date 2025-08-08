Drake Baldwin makes Rookie of the Year push in Braves’ victory over Marlins

Less than 12 months ago, Drake Baldwin turned on the television and watched in awe as the Braves’ “superstars” — in the words of Baldwin — took the field.
And now, he’s helping them win games. The rookie catcher went 3-for-5 on Thursday night with two home runs and five RBIs, as the Braves defeated the Marlins 8-6 at Truist Park.
“You see the guys on TV before and you think they’re like — they are superstars — but then they’re really down to earth people,” Baldwin said. “They want to help you out, and their goal is to have the team win. It’s pretty cool.”
If anything about the big leagues phased Baldwin, he hasn’t shown it. The 24-year-old is batting .287 with 13 home runs, which both rank top-four among rookies who have appeared in at least 76 games.
Plus, he already resembles a veteran behind the plate due to his commitment to preparation.
“He’s very consistent in his study,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s always in (pitching coach Rick Kranitz’s) ear about game planning. Every time I go by the video room, he’s in there, doing his work.”
Baldwin sparked the Braves on Thursday night, as the club mounted a four-run comeback against its division rival. His first home run of the game gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the first inning — and preceded a Marcell Ozuna home run — and his three-run shot in the sixth inning brought the club back within a run.
Baldwin later tied the game with a single in the seventh inning, and the Braves took the lead on an ensuing error by Miami’s shortstop.
“It’s kind of what you dream of as a little kid, is getting up to bat in big moments and delivering with guys in scoring position,” said Baldwin, who was responsible for driving in five of the Braves’ eight runs. “It says a lot about the guys in front of me as well for being on base there.”
Baldwin has a chance to become the Braves’ 10th Rookie of the Year winner and eighth since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966. He ranks sixth among rookies who have appeared in at least 50 games in batting average, second in slugging percentage and third in home runs. His expected batting average of .291 also falls in the top 9% of all MLB players.
And the best part is, Baldwin is humble about his success.
When asked why the Braves pitching staff praised his composure behind the plate — and shared that he resembles a veteran — the 24-year-old’s eyes grew wide as he smiled before delivering an answer.
“That is a pretty nice compliment from them,” Baldwin said, almost awestruck by the praise. “I’d say I just try to hear what they have to say. They’ve been through it all. They’ve seen it. They faced a lot of these hitters, so I’m trying to win through them. If they have an opinion or how they want to attack a hitter, I’m going to go with that because they’ve been here. There’s a reason why they’re here, so I’m going to trust that, and then kind of figure out why they do it that way and kind of learn for myself and start to build my own game plans.”
Baldwin played himself into the Braves’ lineup, as he started five of the club’s last six games. And with his consistency — both at the plate and behind it— do not expect to see his time in the batter’s box diminish any time soon.
“I don’t see him ever being too big or letting things get away from him,” Snitker said. “He’s got a really good temperament about him. It’s really easy to root for.”
The Braves (48-66) will face the Marlins (56-58) again on Friday at 7:15 p.m. before playing three more games in two days.
Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.
