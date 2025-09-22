Atlanta Braves Braves bring back Charlie Morton for potential farewell Morton hasn’t confirmed this is his final season, but it appears likely. Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Miami. (Marta Lavandier/AP)

The Braves are giving beloved veteran starting pitcher Charlie Morton, whom the club drafted in 2002, the chance to retire with the franchise. Morton, 41, will join the Braves on Tuesday after he was released by the Tigers. The team announced the move Monday evening. It’s unclear whether Morton will appear in a game for the Braves or if his acquisition is more ceremonial. Morton hasn’t confirmed this is his final season, but it appears likely.

“Until we get him here and talk through everything, we don’t really have a plan,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We got him back. So I don’t know what that plan will be. I talked with him Saturday afternoon before batting practice (the Braves were in Detroit). This wasn’t even on the radar. So we’ll go over that once we get him here and see.” RELATED Braves’ strong finish to season continues Morton has had a distinguished 18-year career, pitching for seven teams, but he’s best recognized as a Brave. Morton started as a Braves farmhand in the early 2000s, making his MLB debut in 2008 before he was traded the following season. Morton went on to become a two-time All-Star, World Series champion (2017), and was considered one of baseball’s most reliable starters. Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos brought Morton back in 2021, one of his shrewder moves as an executive. Morton helped the Braves win the World Series in his first year back with the team, suffering a broken leg in Game 1 of the Fall Classic. Overall, Morton has a 3.87 ERA in 124 starts for the Braves. He had a 4.19 ERA last season, covering at least 163 innings for his fourth straight season with the team. The Braves, though, opted not to re-sign Morton, who weighed retirement but instead joined the Orioles on a one-year, $15 million deal. Baltimore has spring training in Sarasota, Florida, near Morton’s family home in Bradenton.

“To my understanding, I just wasn’t the best fit for the situation for (the Braves),” Morton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March. “So I don’t know, other than that, any particulars. That could be a myriad of reasons. That could be financial — they could be handcuffed financially — or they just didn’t want to try to compete in the market. Maybe it’s like, ‘Hey, he’s 41 years old.’ I don’t know.”