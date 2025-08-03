Atlanta Braves Braves’ Eli White immortalized as piece of MLB trivia Atlanta utility player becomes first — and second — to homer in a game in Tennessee. Credit: AP The Atlanta Braves' Eli White celebrates his second-inning home run against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, during the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Eli White hit the first major league home run in Tennessee history. How’s that for some trivia down the road?

Explore Braves’ Austin Riley leaves MLB Speedway Classic with injury White smashed a three-run blast in the second inning Sunday of the Braves’ 4-2 victory over the Reds in the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee. Then he homered again in the seventh, earning just his second career multihomer game and first in over four years. “That’s really cool to be the first person to hit that homer here,” White said. “So something that’s good trivia is always cool to be part of. That’s super special.” A Clemson product, maybe White mistook all the Tennessee orange in the crowd as support for his Tigers. An inning after his second blast, though, the stadium played “Rocky Top” to clear up any confusion. Jokes aside, it was only appropriate that the short-handed Braves were uplifted by one of the most obscure names on their roster; a player many of the 91,000 attendees probably didn’t know much, if anything, about.

White is an unheralded utilityman who’s proven valuable to the Braves. He’s played every outfield spot. He can also play infield in a pinch. His speed makes him a great asset defensively and on the bases.

“It’s really awesome to kind of be on the big stage here and shine like that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of White. “He’s just one of those guys who’s really easy to root for. He’s a great kid. Great family man, father, the whole thing. He’s another one who just stays ready and knows his role, keeps himself ready and whenever you call on him, he’s ready to go.” Consider White a true Renaissance man. And while he doesn’t pack much consistent power, even his home runs are versatile. White has gone deep six times this season — in five different states. He’s now homered in Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, California and Tennessee (twice). In fact, White has 16 career homers spread across 11 ballparks and nine states (plus Canada). A little more trivia involving White:

Explore ‘MLB version of Fyre fest’: Social media sounds off on Speedway Classic - He was born in Greenville, South Carolina, about 144 miles from Truist Park. He was drafted by the Reds out of high school but opted to attend Clemson, where he majored in financial management. - White was initially part of the A’s organization but was included in a three-team deal in December 2018 that sent him to Texas. That trade sent outfielder Jurickson Profar, White’s current teammate, to Tampa Bay. - This Tennessee memory sure beats one of his other unforgettable ones. While playing for the Nashville Sounds, then the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, White suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after smacking into an outfield wall in August 2019. He recovered and made his MLB debut just over a year later. Still, White has love for this state. “Tennessee has been an awesome place throughout my baseball career, getting to play in Nashville that year and it’s not too far from home,” White said. “It feels like home here. Just a super special experience all around.”