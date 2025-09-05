5 storylines for the Braves this offseason

The Braves acquired Ha-Seong Kim so he could experience their organization and city for a couple of weeks. He has a $16 million player option he could accept — which will solve the Braves’ shortstop spot for a year — or decline and enter free agency. The Braves made it clear they would like to retain Kim one way or another.

If they don’t, the options are slim. Bo Bichette is the best free-agent shortstop and his defensive metrics likely will force him to move off the position. There aren’t any obvious trade candidates who are difference makers unless, say, the Rangers want to move off one of their expensive veteran infielders. This should be president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ priority. The team desperately needs better shortstop play.

Additionally, the Braves have an opening at designated hitter as Marcell Ozuna hits the market. The team could re-sign Ozuna, theoretically, but it would need to be at a very favorable price. The prevailing thought has been the Braves could alternate catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin as DHs, but that’s not a certainty. Perhaps there’s an avenue in which the Braves add another outfielder, for instance, and deploy their DH spot differently.

