5 storylines for the Braves this offseason

The Braves concluded their 76-86 season on Sunday, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Now they begin a critical offseason as they try to return to relevance.
Here are five storylines surrounding the team’s fall and winter:
The Braves concluded their 76-86 season on Sunday, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Now they begin a critical offseason as they try to return to relevance.
Here are five storylines surrounding the team’s fall and winter:
First and foremost is Snitker, who’s contemplated retirement but shown legitimate enthusiasm about the possibility of returning for 2026 while discussing the topic in recent weeks. Snitker, 69, has spent 49 years with the organization, but he isn’t under contract for next season — meaning the decision to return might not be totally up to him.
This situation will be resolved relatively quickly, well before the Braves begin adjusting their roster. If Snitker returns, it’s assumed the bulk of his staff will as well. If he doesn’t, there could be a lot of new faces on the staff.
The Braves have team options on ace Chris Sale ($18 million); second baseman Ozzie Albies ($7 million, $4 million buyout); reliever Pierce Johnson ($7 million, $250K buyout); and reliever Tyler Kinley ($5 million, $750K buyout).
This is another issue that will be addressed before the open market starts moving. Club options must be decided upon within five days of the conclusion to the World Series. Sale is a certainty to remain. Albies likely will return, particularly given his buyout and the team’s lack of a viable alternative.
There’s logic in keeping both relievers. The savings in declining Johnson’s option could be useful, but the Braves will be seeking proven relievers anyway. Kinley was very impressive as another unheralded addition from the Rockies (0.72 ERA in 24 games).
The Braves acquired Ha-Seong Kim so he could experience their organization and city for a couple of weeks. He has a $16 million player option he could accept — which will solve the Braves’ shortstop spot for a year — or decline and enter free agency. The Braves made it clear they would like to retain Kim one way or another.
If they don’t, the options are slim. Bo Bichette is the best free-agent shortstop and his defensive metrics likely will force him to move off the position. There aren’t any obvious trade candidates who are difference makers unless, say, the Rangers want to move off one of their expensive veteran infielders. This should be president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ priority. The team desperately needs better shortstop play.
Additionally, the Braves have an opening at designated hitter as Marcell Ozuna hits the market. The team could re-sign Ozuna, theoretically, but it would need to be at a very favorable price. The prevailing thought has been the Braves could alternate catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin as DHs, but that’s not a certainty. Perhaps there’s an avenue in which the Braves add another outfielder, for instance, and deploy their DH spot differently.
The team needs to be careful in how it approaches running much of the roster back. Some players’ performances might have improved in the second half, but that doesn’t erase the first half. And this team simply wasn’t good enough to compete for a championship, much less a playoff appearance. Reinforcements are needed. That’s surely been part of Anthopoulos’ evaluation process as he tries to figure out the best path forward.
The Braves hope Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes and Spencer Schwellenbach get healthy and are ready to roll in 2026. The former two, though, might not remain starters. The Braves will have Sale, Spencer Strider and Schwellenbach as rotation locks. Upstart Hurston Waldrep likely will enter spring penciled into a spot. The Braves could use another reliable veteran — someone in the mold of Charlie Morton as a pitcher who can provide steadiness, leadership and consistent innings.
Some have already speculated the Cardinals’ Sonny Gray, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, could fit, but the Braves have been speculatively connected with Gray numerous times through the years and it didn’t result in a union. But see what a pitcher like Jose Quintana did for the Brewers: A 3.91 ERA in 24 starts (131⅔ innings). They don’t need to go out and add an ace necessarily, but another quality starter would help. If López and/or Holmes ends up in the bullpen, it’s an even greater need.
Iglesias, whose earlier struggles were a distant memory as he recaptured his best form for much of the season, is on track to become a free agent. He turns 36 in January, so he won’t command a lengthy commitment. It would behoove the Braves to keep him — perhaps around a two-year, $25 million deal? There should be a bevy of experienced closers available, but Iglesias is proven here and won’t require a sizable commitment.
If Iglesias walks, they’ll need a closer. But the Braves need to add to their bullpen anyway. Every contender will be seeking relievers, but Anthopoulos has consistently done an excellent job in finding productive relievers without paying market price.