Atlanta Braves Why rookie Drake Baldwin reminds Braves of former catcher ‘Above his years, behind the plate and as an offensive player,’ manager Brian Snitker said. Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Brian Snitker has managed many star-studded rookies throughout his nine-year career. In 2018, he watched Ronald Acuña Jr. break onto the scene, as the 20-year-old helped lead the Braves to their first playoff appearance in five years.

Four seasons later, he managed Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, as the two battled for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Snitker was even a part of the organization when players such as Andruw Jones, Jeff Francoeur and Craig Kimbrel made their debuts. And this season, he has another exciting rookie on his roster — catcher Drake Baldwin. And one name continues to surface when Snitker discusses the 24-year-old.

“He reminds me of (former Braves catcher) Brian McCann a lot,” Snitker said. “Was above his years, behind the plate and as an offensive player.”

Baldwin, who shared that he watched McCann's highlights after meeting him earlier in the season, is off to a sensational start in the big leagues. He possesses a .289 batting average — the second highest out of Braves players to appear in at least three games this season — with 13 home runs and a .834 OPS. His catching tandem with Sean Murphy also makes up one of the best in MLB, with the duo combining for a National League-leading 29 home runs. So what's the key to Baldwin achieving early success? According to the rookie, it's something that garnered a chuckle from the swarm of media members surrounding him Saturday afternoon. "I think it just comes from a little bit of experience," Baldwin said, standing next to his locker during the Braves' series against the Marlins. Experience?

Well, sort of. "Not a ton of experience," said Baldwin, laughing after correcting himself. "But at least a couple games under your belt and just being in that situation (and) trying to get a good pitch. Pitchers are going to be trying to win those situations. They're going to be throwing their best stuff, so it's more about using the whole field rather than just trying to get a homer and score a run." Baldwin's big hits are what make the highlight reels, but his stability behind the plate is what drew the comparisons with McCann. He excels at navigating a pitcher through an outing, even if the hurler is lacking his strongest command. And a large part of Baldwin's confidence comes from his preparation. The rookie rarely looks at his wristband — which displays strategic information — when he's behind the plate because he already knows he put in the work to prepare. Snitker shared that Baldwin is almost always in the film room breaking down hitters or in pitching coach Rick Kranitz's ear asking questions.

“I think he trusts his instincts, and (McCann) was good (with that) from Day One,” Snitker said. “He was one of the best, I think, at getting the guy back on track. He had a great, great feel, and I see a lot of the same traits in Drake.” Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias celebrates a win with Drake Baldwin against the Miami Marlins after a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP) Baldwin is only 24 years old with three years of professional baseball experience — and only 86 MLB games — but his mannerisms do not resemble a rookie. He knows how to stay in the moment, which goes back to knowing he is prepared for it, and possesses an even-keel personality similar to a veteran. He acts the same after each game, whether he went 3-for-5 with two home runs or 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. “He’s got a lot of Brian McCann in him,” said B.B. Abbott, whose agency represents both catchers. “He is so even-tempered. I don’t see him ever going through prolonged slumps. He’s very consistent. He’s very even-keel. You look at him on the field, you don’t know if he’s gone 4-for-4 or 0-for-4. And those are things that I really like to see, especially with young guys behind the plate.”