Braves finish season with 76-86 record

The Braves’ 2025 campaign concluded with a 76-86 record following Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Pirates at Truist Park.
There was a more celebratory tone Sunday, though, because the Braves honored beloved franchise figure Charlie Morton as he’s set to likely retire. The 41-year-old started the game and recorded four outs before he left the mound to a lengthy ovation. Morton, visibly emotional, hugged his wife and children near the on-deck circle before returning to the dugout.
Veteran Chris Sale followed Morton and allowed one run on four hits over 5-2/3 innings. Sale, who won last year’s Cy Young Award, finished with a 2.48 ERA in 21 games. It’s fair to wonder what could have been if he hadn’t suffered a fractured rib cage that sidelined him for two months. He probably would have been worthy competition for Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in the Cy Young discussion, and it certainly would have aided the Braves’ efforts in trying to fight back into the postseason mix.
Indeed, the Braves fell comfortably shy of the 83 wins needed to qualify for the playoffs. But had they stayed moderately healthy – or numerous other What Ifs – perhaps they would have been in the discussion.
The Braves used an MLB-record 71 players this season. They deployed 27 position players. They used 46 pitchers, including 19 starters, setting single-season franchise records in both categories.
Despite that, they went 34-33 in the second half. They had improved stretches, particularly offensively, even thought it was too little too late.
“I thanked (the players) for their efforts and how they didn’t cash it in,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We just kept playing competitive baseball for six months, 162 (games). I couldn’t tell sometimes if we were the ones trying to chase somebody or hold off somebody. I was proud of how they approached everything. It’s a great group of guys in there.”
And that sets up a crucial offseason. The Braves will need to address Snitker’s future, either extending his contract or hiring a replacement. Snitker, 69, has been with the Braves for 49 years, serving as manager since taking over as an interim in May 2016.
Roster wise, the Braves will need to address shortstop, possibly designated hitter, the rotation and the bullpen. They should be armed with ample financial flexibility to do so.
Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias as notable free agents. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who had a fruitful couple of weeks as a waiver claim at season’s end, can opt out.
The Braves have team options on ace Chris Sale ($18 million), second baseman Ozzie Albies ($7 million, $4 million buyout), reliever Pierce Johnson ($7 million, $250k buyout), reliever Tyler Kinley ($5 million, $750k buyout).
A busy winter awaits. Opening day 2026 is just 179 days away.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
