Braves finish season with 76-86 record

Charlie Morton was honored with what was likely the final start of his career as he is set to retire. The Braves went on to win 4-1 and finish the 2025 season with a 76-86 record. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

The Braves ended the year on a high note after an injury-riddled start, beating the Pirates 4-1 in the season finale.

There was a more celebratory tone Sunday, though, because the Braves honored beloved franchise figure Charlie Morton as he’s set to likely retire. The 41-year-old started the game and recorded four outs before he left the mound to a lengthy ovation. Morton, visibly emotional, hugged his wife and children near the on-deck circle before returning to the dugout.

The Braves’ 2025 campaign concluded with a 76-86 record following Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Pirates at Truist Park.

Veteran Chris Sale followed Morton and allowed one run on four hits over 5-2/3 innings. Sale, who won last year’s Cy Young Award, finished with a 2.48 ERA in 21 games. It’s fair to wonder what could have been if he hadn’t suffered a fractured rib cage that sidelined him for two months. He probably would have been worthy competition for Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in the Cy Young discussion, and it certainly would have aided the Braves’ efforts in trying to fight back into the postseason mix.

Indeed, the Braves fell comfortably shy of the 83 wins needed to qualify for the playoffs. But had they stayed moderately healthy – or numerous other What Ifs – perhaps they would have been in the discussion.

The Braves used an MLB-record 71 players this season. They deployed 27 position players. They used 46 pitchers, including 19 starters, setting single-season franchise records in both categories.

Despite that, they went 34-33 in the second half. They had improved stretches, particularly offensively, even thought it was too little too late.