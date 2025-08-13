Atlanta Braves Which Braves could earn 2026 roles with strong finishes? Braves starting Hurston Waldrep (30) throws a pitch to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning at Truist Park on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

NEW YORK – The Braves have slipped out of the postseason race to the point that external attention largely has shifted to 2026. It’s already easy to envision the Braves getting tabbed a “comeback” team candidate given the amount of injuries and underperformances that spoiled this season. But they’re going to need a successful winter to make that reality.

Here are some players who could use the next six weeks to earn roles on the 2026 club: Left-hander Joey Wentz Wentz has been a godsend. The Braves claimed him off waivers in mid-July, simply needing pitching reinforcements. The expectations couldn’t have been lower: Wentz was joining his fourth organization in two years. His last stop was particularly dreadful as he surrendered 14 runs on 17 hits in just eight innings with Minnesota. Yet the former Braves farmhand has looked far more than competent since rejoining the organization. He has a 2.83 ERA in six games (five starts), providing shocking stability. He’s added a 26:10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28-2/3 innings. Wentz is out of options, but a strong finish would make him a clear candidate to contribute on the opening-day roster next spring. His surge is comparable to Grant Holmes’ a year ago, when the unknown reliever stepped in and proved he could handle multiple roles. Wentz is showing he could have future value in however the Braves need him.

“I’m always happy for guys when they get that opportunity and take advantage of it,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s been really, really good. Very consistent. Hopefully he comes out here and does a lot to put him in position for next year, too.”

Right-hander Hurston Waldrep Waldrep was summoned in a tough spot two weekends ago when the Braves needed innings covered when they resumed their suspended game in Bristol, Tennessee. He impressed with 5-2/3 innings. His encore saw him set career-best marks in innings (six) and strikeouts (six). Two starts is a tiny sample size, but Waldrep has appeared strikingly different from the deer-in-the-headlights kid who debuted to two poor starts last summer. Snitker said he feels the time Waldrep has spent in Triple-A has transformed him. “He looks like a different guy than I remember,” Snitker said Tuesday. “Having these two starts this year, and just really everything I’ve worked for this year is a completely different mindset,” Waldrep said. “It’s one where I know what I need to do. I know how it has to happen. I understand how the business works. It didn’t scare me (last year), I wasn’t afraid of the failure I experienced. But it allowed me a chance to grow, go in the office every day and do what I needed to do.” Reliever Tyler Kinley The Braves acquired Kinley from the Rockies before the trade deadline. It wasn’t the type of deal that’d garner much attention, but Kinley was a better pitcher away from Coors Field, had a Baseball Savant page glowing with red and seemed to warrant a look. He was better than his surface numbers, including an ERA exceeding 5.00, would suggest. Kinley, 34, is off to a nice start. He has a 1.93 ERA in his first five appearances as a Brave, surrendering one run in 4-2/3 innings. He’s struck out six and walked four.