Sports Daily: Pocketbook problems

Happy Friday, friends. Before we get down to business, a quick programming note: I’m taking next week off to attend my twin brother’s wedding (not a weird joke, I really have a twin brother).

Our friends AJ Willingham and Eric Mandel, newsletter pros and masters of mop-up duty, will try to fill my size 11s. Should be fun. Quick links: ‘Unstoppable’ Falcons offense | Ozuna the trade candidate | Can Dream keep climbing? PRICING PREDICAMENT Credit: Jason Allen for the AJC Atlanta United fans celebrate on-the-field things in 2024.

Atlanta United has won four matches (out of 23) this season. It hasn’t won anything of note in six or seven years.

Sounds like a great time to raise some season ticket prices! Again. “We fully understand this season has fallen well below our expectations,” Sarah “Skate” Noftsinger, United’s chief business officer, told the AJC’s Doug Roberson. “Listening and responding is a core value at our organization and we’ll continue to have an open dialogue with our fans throughout the (season ticket) renewal process.” To be fair: Lots of tickets will cost the same in 2026. Others will increase by about $2 per match. Fancier seats are looking at a couple hundred extra dollars for the full package. United says the overall hike represents its “lowest blended price increase since the pandemic.”

Increases of some kind happen pretty much every year, of course. But it’s easy to empathize with the Five Stripes faithful. And it appears they aren’t alone. If Reddit is to be believed, Braves “A-List” members recently got similar renewal letters. With similar price hikes. Amid a similarly disastrous season. (I’ve reached out to the team to confirm but haven’t heard back yet.) Falcons fans — who haven’t witnessed a winning season since 2017 — reported increases for 2025-26, too. Do teams owe their most dedicated fans a break when the on-field product fails to impress? Not sure. I’d like to think so, but nobody *has* to buy season tickets.

One thing I do know: We, as a society, are rapidly approaching an inflection point. It’s more expensive than ever to watch a game in person, and more enjoyable than ever to sit your butt at home. Something’s gotta give eventually. And it probably won’t be the billion-dollar franchises. WEEKEND WATCH PARTY ⚾ The Braves visit the Rangers for a three-game set that kicks off at 8:05 tonight. Stopgap starter Joey Wentz will take on Cy Young contender Nathan Eovaldi. Saturday and Sunday’s games start at 7:05 p.m. and 2:35 p.m., respectively. All on FanDuel Sports. ⚽ Atlanta United hosts Seattle on Saturday (7:30 p.m. on Apple TV). The front office is hoping the addition of Enea Mihaj — and a couple other transfers it’s reportedly eyeing — will shore up the defense soon. 🏀 The Dream looks to carry the momentum from Wednesday’s win — and a stellar first half — into a Sunday night road matchup with the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. Tune in to NBA TV or Peachtree TV at 7 p.m. to watch.

🏆 Oh, and the Hall of Fame: MLB’s newest Cooperstown class includes Ichiro Suzuki and one-time Braves closer Billy Wagner. The induction ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on MLB Network. ‘WE SHOULD BE UNSTOPPABLE’ Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. makes good eye contact with whoever's standing next to our photographer. Michael Penix Jr. is now in charge under center. And he’s got plans for the Falcons offense. “We should be unstoppable,” the second-year quarterback said Thursday, the first day of training camp in Flowery Branch. “That’s our goal. We want to be No. 1 in all categories on the offensive side of the ball.” Atlanta did not hit that mark last season. With Good Kirk Cousins, Hurt Kirk Cousins and a sprinkle of Penix on top, it finished 13th in points scored.

The 41-year-old announced his retirement yesterday, a few days after Atlanta designated him for assignment for the third time this season. We’ll attempt a more proper tribute in this afternoon’s Braves Report. RETURN OF THE RUN STOPPER Credit: Nell Redmond/ACC Clark Kent? Nope. Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford. Georgia Tech football went 0-3 when linebacker Kyle Efford was on the shelf with a shoulder injury. He’s immensely glad that’s over — and ready to resume being Superman for the Jackets’ run defense.

“One of my major things going into this year was becoming a more vocal leader,” Efford said this week. “I’ve always been somebody who preferred to lead by example and kind of get things done and just following by default. But I’m to that point now where I’m not going to sit back and watch anything anymore. If I see an issue, I’m going to address it.” OFFBEAT, ON CAMPUS 🙄 According to a report some people are freaking out about, North Carolina is “interested” in “exploring” a “potential” departure from the ACC. The goal? Joining the SEC, “if” it expands again. “Perhaps” in the near future, even. 🐶 Please enjoy this college football mascot power ranking from ESPN’s Ryan McGee. Uga and the Rambling Wreck both make appearances, in different divisions. ❤️ President Donald Trump finally saved college sports! (In all seriousness, the part seeking clarity on whether athletes are school employees might ultimately prove impactful.) PHOTO OF THE DAY Credit: David Tullis/AJC file photo Goldberg, a former football player for Georgia and the Falcons, showed the Hulkster who's boss.

Is Hulk Hogan sports? Eh, maybe. But here he is losing the WCW title to hometown hero Goldberg at the Georgia Dome in 1998. (Video highlights here.) Rest in peace, Hulkster. We’ll always remember that heel turn. But we’re still trying to forget the sex tape. Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.