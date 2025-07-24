Atlanta Falcons Falcons not shying away from talk of playoffs as training camp begins ‘I’m really fired up about this team,’ says coach Raheem Morris. Credit: AP Atlanta Falcons Coach Raheem Morris speaks to the media at the team’s NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons took their first steps on the practice field Thursday with the hopes of reaching the playoffs and snapping their streak of seven consecutive losing seasons. “I’m really fired up about this team,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “I’m really fired up about the organization. I’m really fired up about our fan base.”

The Falcons went through a brisk 90-minute practice that started with a walk-through. Morris is heading into his second season as the team’s head coach. “I don’t know if it feels different,” Morris said. “I just think that it feels more settling. More at ease. It feels even more familiar that it had felt before. Being back the second time, being back with the same people.” Explore Read more about the Falcons Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was at the control of the offense, and he was quick to point out how many times he threw the football to Kyle Pitts after practice.

Running Bijan Robinson dazzled the crowd with his moves, and veteran safety Jordan Fuller played alongside Jessie Bates III with the first-team defense.

Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom, who was drafted 13th overall in 2019, has never been to the playoffs. “I think one of the things I’ve learned is just that it’s the process that you have and you can’t skip steps,” Lindstrom said. “At least in my time here, we haven’t achieved our goal of making the playoffs. So, to be honest, I don’t know what that looks like. I don’t know what that feels like either.” Lindstrom believes the Falcons, who finished 8-9 last season, can have a breakthrough. “But what I do know is that we’re have the right processes,” Lindstrom said. “We have buy-in from guys who know what things are important. We have belief in the staff and belief in one another. I think that’s the foundation that we want to build upon.” Tampa Bay has won the past four NFC South titles and been to the playoffs five consecutive seasons. They are the favorite to repeat.

The Falcons plan to lean on their offense while the defense comes along. The offensive unit finished in the top half of the league in the four key categories with 369.8 yards per game (sixth), 130.5 rushing yards per game (10), 239.5 passing per game (5) and 22.9 points per game (13th). Robinson has discussed shooting for the top spot. He wants the offense to be No. 1 in everything. “I think it’s the mindset of everybody we have,” Lindstrom said. “I think the guys, the 11 guys that are in the huddle want to be the best player at their position in the NFL, and then collectively.” Lindstrom believes the unit has unselfish players. “You’ve got Bijan, Tyler (Allgeier) who are willing to throw themselves out there for pass protection,” Lindstrom said. “Then ourselves as an offensive line, we’re trying to do anything we can for those guys to make plays. When you have that unselfishness as a group, that buy-in and a willingness to work with each other (anything can happen).”

Lindstrom believes the Falcons have to eliminate their pre-snap penalties. “We have that belief that we can do those things at tough times,” Lindstrom said. Robinson who had 365 touches and scored 15 touchdowns will be the key figure in the offseason under the direction Penix. “Everybody is saying that they are good now,” Robinson said. “Everybody is saying they have the best team now, but for us, we have to put it to action. We’ve got to actually do it. … No more talk. Talk doesn’t help anything.” The work starts in training camp as the Falcons likely will not play the starters during the exhibition games.

“Looking ahead is kind of dead to me,” Robinson said. “So, I think it’s just like taking everything one day at a time. One moment at a time is the biggest thing for this team. I think as soon as people look ahead and try to predict things, we start losing our focus.” Robinson has seen the Falcons stay in the race until late in the season in 2023 and 2024. “I’m very realistic,” Robinson said. “My first year, I was like, all was looking like playoffs and stuff like that. Now, I’m like we (must) focus on the little things first. Focus on the moment that we are in. This is the NFL. It can go either way. So, we (must) gel together and become the closet team that we can.” Robinson concurs with Lindstrom about the talent on the offensive side of the football. “Now is the time for us to come together,” Robinson said.