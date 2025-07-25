Atlanta Falcons Tight end Kyle Pitts impresses on first day of Falcons’ training camp The fifth-year veteran primarily worked with the wide receiving corps. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts tosses the ball during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. approached the podium after Thursday’s first day of training camp with a smile on his face. And as he stepped onto the black rug positioned directly behind the microphone stand, the second-year quarterback revealed the source of his excitement.

“You see we got KP (tight end Kyle Pitts) the ball today,” Penix said, unprompted. “There’s going to be a lot of that.” In a season in which Pitts will have to prove his worth in the final year of his contract, the veteran made a rousing first impression. He was one of Penix’s main targets in team 11-on-11 drills, including on multiple mid-to-deep routes down the sideline. “When you think about a tight end position, you want somebody that can win those matchups,” Penix said. “That’s a big position in football nowadays because those guys are usually going against linebackers and safeties. We need a tight end that’s going to win those matchups every time, and that’s what KP is going to do for us.” Explore Michael Penix Jr.: Falcons’ offense ‘should be the best’ in the NFL Pitts primarily worked with the Falcons’ wide receiving corps during the 62 minutes of practice open for the media to view. He even lined up out wide in three-receiver sets during full-team work, a role he could play frequently this season.

Coach Raheem Morris said Pitts fits perfectly in the heavy wide receiver sets that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson often implemented with the Rams two years ago.

And with the team wanting more production from Pitts — he’s averaged only 541 yards receiving annually since recording over 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2021 — “11″ personnel is a way to get him involved in the passing game. “Kyle’s definitely a part of those heavy wideout sets as well,” Morris said. “Because he plays in our ’11′ package a bunch. Obviously, we have (Charlie Woerner), so we’re going to mix him in there. But we do have ’12′ (personnel), we do have ’21.’ We have a bunch of different sets that we can get into that we did last year as well.” Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts answers questions to the media after the first practice of training camp was over on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) There is pressure surrounding Pitts’ fifth season with the Falcons, as, barring an in-season contract extension, he will enter free agency. But the 24-year-old has multiple variables on his side — a quarterback who doubles as his golfing partner, an offensive coordinator with one season under his belt and playmakers capable of drawing defenders away from him.