Atlanta Braves Even in down year, Ozuna is among better trade candidates to bolster an offense Perhaps a change of scenery and postseason race can reenergize Ozuna. Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reacts after striking out to end the ninth inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna, like many of his teammates, is enduring a challenging year. And while the Braves flounder, he might soon end up in a pennant race with somebody else. The trade deadline is July 31. The Braves don’t have any illusions of competing for a championship in 2025. They’re among baseball’s greatest disappointments at 44-57, leading to them possibly trading several veterans before the July 31 deadline passes.

Ozuna, whose contract is expiring, is the Braves’ likeliest trade candidate and could certainly bolster a contender’s lineup even amid a down year. The Braves have relegated Ozuna to a part-time role, turning designated-hitter duties over to catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin. It always seemed logical to use a Murphy-Baldwin duo at DH in 2026, so it makes sense the team would want a trial run to see what that combination produces (and so far, it’s been brilliant). Ozuna, who has largely had an excellent Braves career when it comes to on-field production, now serves little purpose for a club looking toward next season. Explore Nacho Alvarez Jr. building case to stay with Braves with his bat, glove Ozuna is hitting .235 with a .749 OPS, which would be his worst mark since 2022. Ozuna is taking his walks (16.2% rate, which is very valuable), but his power — he’d hit 79 homers across the previous two seasons — has dipped (13 homers in 93 games). Overall, it’s a steep decline from a season ago when Ozuna hit .302/.378/.546 with 39 homers and 104 RBIs while playing in every game. Perhaps a change of scenery and postseason race can reenergize Ozuna, who’s said he’s healthy now and simply needs to play better. To his credit, he’s handled a tough situation in a professional manner in the public eye. He’s recently spoken with local reporters, including Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Ken Sugiura, and he’s maintained the tone of “whatever happens, happens.”

Ozuna has said his agent and the team will handle any potential move. He has 10-5 rights, which allow him to dictate whether a trade occurs and his landing spot, but logic suggests he would approve a deal. He has no reason to want to remain with this franchise, given his playing time has dwindled and he’s a free agent this winter.

All this said, the Braves might fetch a better return for Ozuna than some believe. That’s not to say it’ll be a stellar return; it won’t be. But Ozuna, even in a disappointing season, should be one of the better batters available. Perhaps the limited market helps the Braves fetch a better prospect or two than one might’ve expected. Contenders are circling Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, who clearly is the most valuable “acquirable” bat, as he’s already smashed more than 35 homers. Like Ozuna, Suarez is a free agent in the coming months. So is Suárez’s teammate Josh Naylor, who could bring steady production to a new team and play first base, whereas Ozuna strictly is a DH. Baltimore’s All-Star first baseman Ryan O’Hearn could also move. Those players have been more productive than Ozuna, plus they can play the field, so Ozuna’s market could include clubs that pivot after missing out on Naylor or O’Hearn (resist entering a potentially expensive bidding war). There are some rumored trade targets that are signed long-term, such as Boston outfielder Jarren Duran or Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, but they’ll come with pricey acquisition costs. The Phillies, Padres and Mets are among the clubs linked to outfielders under contractual control past 2025. When evaluating the trade market, of the position players likeliest to move — that is, their teams are struggling and these players are approaching free agency — Ozuna stands out as one of the more accomplished individuals. He’d rank behind only Suárez, Naylor and O’Hearn among rentals.