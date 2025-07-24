Georgia Tech Tech went 0-3 when he was injured. Now, Kyle Efford is back, ready to lead. Coach says Efford, who missed bowl game, may be ‘the biggest part’ of Georgia Tech’s stout run defense. Credit: Nell Redmond/ACC Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford, who missed the Yellow Jackets' Birmingham Bowl appearance with a labrum injury in his shoulder, speaks to the media Wednesday at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Neil Redmond/ACC)

Kyle Efford admits he was in a dark place not too long ago. “The worst part for me is gone now. I haven’t had to take off my pads … ever? So I was in a hard spot," he said. “Coach (Blake) Gideon (Tech’s defensive coordinator) was there to really help me get out of it, just in my ear talking, ‘When you get back just realize that you’re the same player and you’re gonna come back the same.’”

Explore Brent Key and company are a confident bunch at ACC Football Kickoff Efford was in much more jovial spirits Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, at ACC Football Kickoff. Georgia Tech’s junior linebacker, looking dapper in a navy blue suit and wearing glasses for a self-described Clark Kent look, was sorely missed in 2024 when he couldn’t be on the field with the Yellow Jackets. A labrum injury in his shoulder forced Efford to miss Tech’s Birmingham Bowl loss to Vanderbilt in December. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound graduate of Dacula High School also missed games against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech in October. Tech went 0-3 in games when their defensive leader — who led the Jackets in tackles the past two seasons — was sidelined. “Kyle Efford, he’s a big part of — if not the biggest part of — the reason we had the biggest turnaround in run defense that we’ve ever had,” Tech coach Brent Key put it bluntly in defining Efford’s importance.