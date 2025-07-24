Atlanta Falcons Falcons receiver Drake London on contract: ‘I’m not worried about money’ Jets’ receiver Garrett Wilson reset market with a four-year, $130 million extension. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London addresses members of the press after the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London is aware that the market for players at his position recently was reset by Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson, who was drafted two picks after London in the NFL draft, recently signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension. Wilson is set to receive $90 million guaranteed, with a $13.75 million signing bonus.

“I’m focused on what’s going on here at the Falcons training camp,” London told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the first training camp practice Thursday. “I’m not worried about money or anything like that.” Explore Falcons are on the clock after Garrett Wilson signs megadeal with Jets The Falcons exercised the $16.8 million fifth-year option on London’s contract in April. He is under contract through the 2026 season. He said he felt good after the first day of practice. “Just get the jitters out Day One,” London said. “I’m not really looking to go absolutely ham and go crazy. Get the jitters. Knock some of the rust off. It’s football at the end of the day. You can’t do any sort of conditioning to get you prepared for this.”

London wants to have another big season and then perhaps he’ll be ready to discuss his contract situation.