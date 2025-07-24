Falcons receiver Drake London on contract: ‘I’m not worried about money’

FLOWERY BRANCH— Falcons wide receiver Drake London is aware that the market for players at his position recently was reset by Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson, who was drafted two picks after London in the NFL draft, recently signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension. Wilson is set to receive $90 million guaranteed, with a $13.75 million signing bonus.
“I’m focused on what’s going on here at the Falcons training camp,” London told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the first training camp practice Thursday. “I’m not worried about money or anything like that.”
The Falcons exercised the $16.8 million fifth-year option on London’s contract in April. He is under contract through the 2026 season.
He said he felt good after the first day of practice.
“Just get the jitters out Day One,” London said. “I’m not really looking to go absolutely ham and go crazy. Get the jitters. Knock some of the rust off. It’s football at the end of the day. You can’t do any sort of conditioning to get you prepared for this.”
London wants to have another big season and then perhaps he’ll be ready to discuss his contract situation.
“I still have a ton to prove,” London said. “I’m not saying that I don’t have anything to prove. It’s a little bit different on how you ramp up, for sure.”
London started all 17 games last season and has led the Falcons in receptions and receiving yards for each of his three seasons in the league.
He joined Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) as the only four players in the league with at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
The Falcons are $5.3 million under the salary cap, which is the 29th-lowest amount in the 32-team NFL. The Falcons are strapped with Kirk Cousins’ contract, which has a $40 million salary-cap hit for this season and takes up 14.33% of their cap space, according to Spotrac.com.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
