Atlanta United Atlanta United season-ticket prices increase for 2026 A team official says several pricing options were considered and the organization is making 'our lowest blended price increase since the pandemic.'

Atlanta United, with the fifth worst record in MLS, held the price on some season tickets and increased others by as much as $12 per game for next season, according to renewals that went out Thursday. Prices in the Supporters Sections reserved and general admissions sections will remain $33.89 and $33.11 per match for 20 matches, or $610 and $560 for the full-season package.

The largest increase will be in the Truist section, from $300 to $312 per match, or from $5,400 to $5,616 per season. A season-ticket holder posted the changes on Reddit. Atlanta United confirmed their accuracy. “We carefully considered a variety of different pricing models for next season and landed with our lowest blended price increase since the pandemic,” Chief Business Officer Skate Noftsinger said in a statement from the team. “We fully understand this season has fallen well below our expectations. Listening and responding is a core value at our organization and we’ll continue to have an open dialogue with our fans throughout the renewal process. We couldn’t be more grateful for their continued support.” Explore Read more about the Five Stripes Thirteen of the 16 sections increased by no more than $4 per match, or no more than $72 for the season. The team said that in 60% of the stadium, prices increased by $2 or less per match.

From 2017, prices in the Supporters Section reserve section have increased from $360 to $610 for the season, or $11.11 per match. Prices per season have increased by $200 in the Supporters Section general admission to as much as $1,584 in the Harrah’s Club.

Any price increase was too much for several season-ticket holders posting on X, who said they have opted out, citing the on-field results the past few seasons. Atlanta United hasn’t competed for a trophy since 2019. It is 13 points below the playoff line in the East this season with 11 matches remaining. It will host Seattle on Saturday. Because the renewals went out only Thursday, an Atlanta United spokesman said it’s too early to know retention rates on next season’s season-ticket purchases. Atlanta United has had a waiting list on season tickets for several seasons. Sporting Director Chris Henderson said the franchise remains appreciative of the support. Atlanta United leads MLS in average attendance (44,937). It has led the league in attendance every year since its first season in 2017. “We want to get a team that this city is proud of, and we’re working on it every single day,” he said. “My focus is on building that team. Henderson said building this team is like using a GPS in a car. He trusts that the device is going to get him where he’s going, even if sometimes the route may seem odd.