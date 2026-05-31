Georgia baseball headed to regional final after hitting 5 HRs in win over Liberty

Georgia Kenny Ishikawa (14) hits a single, but advances to third base on a throwing error during the third inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Bulldogs are one win away from clinching the Athen Regional and advancing to an NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

The Bulldogs are one win away from clinching the Athen Regional and advancing to an NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

The trees that line Foley Field aren’t hurting for calories these days.

One of Georgia baseball’s mottos is “feed the trees.”

In Game 4 of the Athens Regional, Georgia hit five home runs and got a strong performance from its bullpen to defeat Liberty 6-2 Saturday. The No. 3 national seed Bulldogs will head to the finals, set to face the winner of Liberty-Boston College at 5 p.m. Sunday.

They’re one win away from clinching the Athen Regional and advancing to an NCAA Tournament Super Regional, which they would also host in Athens.

With the regional being double elimination, if Georgia should lose on Sunday, they would play again on Monday.

The Bulldogs tied a program record with nine home runs in Friday (and Saturday morning’s) weather-interrupted 18-2 win vs. LIU, also breaking the program’s single-season record for home runs. With Saturday’s additions, Georgia has now hit a Division l-best 163 homers.