Atlanta Braves The baseball world reacts to the passing of Braves icon Bobby Cox Tributes pour in after the death of Hall of Fame manager who guided the team through its most successful era. 1 / 42 A look back at the career of former Braves manager Bobby Cox, who led the team in 3,858 games, winning 2,149. The beloved Cox, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, was born on May 21, 1941. (Curtis Compton/AJC file)

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The Braves organization released a statement on the passing of their longtime leader: “We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper. Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles (from 1991-2005), five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched. “Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 — enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame. “And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren.”

The baseball world was quick to extend their condolences and remembrances of Cox, who ranked fourth in wins by a manager in MLB history — and also held the record for most ejections. Braves fans will celebrate Cox for his winning resume, but he’ll be remembered for many others — and as social media does, it will find the humor in tough times. In a hat-tip to Cox’s record for most ejections in MLB history, there’s a montage of many of those memorable times he was tossed from games.