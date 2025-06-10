Ozzie Albies reaches career milestone in Braves’ series opener with Brewers

In the eighth inning of Monday night’s series-opening victory against the Brewers, Ozzie Albies slapped a single into left field.
He then kissed his chain, pointed to the sky and did his usual celebration toward the Braves’ dugout.
Nothing about it indicated that the hit, which set up a two-run home run from Eli White, was special. But make no doubt: it marked a milestone for the Braves’ second baseman.
The single was Albies’ 1,000th-career hit, making him the first second baseman to record 1,000 hits with the club.
It also made him one of 66 players in baseball’s modern era to reach the mark while playing at least 90% of his games at second base.
“He’s putting together a really nice career,” manager Brian Snitker told reporters in Milwaukee. “He’s another one that posts every day and loves the game and gives you everything he has.”
Snitker said Albies is still the “happy-go-lucky” kid he met in Triple-A in 2016, but his bat has since developed. Albies extended his on-base streak to 24 games — a career-best and the longest active in the National League — with a pair of hits in the Braves’ 7-1 victory.
“I’ve always said, ‘You play the game the way Ozzie does, you’re going to play it right,’” Snitker said.
The Braves, whose victory snapped a seven-game losing skid, will try to win their first series since May 18, when they play the Brewers again at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.
