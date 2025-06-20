“I watched a couple of (Profar’s at-bats) while we were in the rain delay,” manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday. “They’re good at-bats. It’s just about getting him out there every day and stockpiling the at-bats until he can get here.”

Profar hit leadoff for the Braves in four starts before receiving the suspension that resulted from a positive banned substance test. Ronald Acuña Jr. has since reclaimed the top spot in the batting order, but Snitker knows the perfect place to pencil in Profar’s name.

He said the outfielder’s versatility and switch-hitting ability makes him the ideal candidate to hit behind Acuña. Profar’s return will provide stability in the No. 2 spot, as the Braves have used six players there — recently based upon analytical matchups — this season.

“I was excited about the versatility that he brings, where you could hit him,” Snitker said. “We’ve kind of been struggling to find that No. 2 guy behind Ronald. I think he fits that mold right there.”