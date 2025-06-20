Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves close to receiving offensive help

Outfielder Jurickson Profar is 4-for-7 with two walks and no strikeouts in his rehabilitation assignment.
Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on March 30, 2025, in San Diego, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Credit: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on March 30, 2025, in San Diego, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images/TNS)
By Olivia Sayer
30 minutes ago

The Braves are building momentum after three straight series wins, and a further reinforcement is close to returning.

Jurickson Profar, the team’s big offseason signing, began a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with the Gwinnett Stripers. He is scheduled to be activated once his 80-game suspension ends on July 2 during the Braves’ series with the Angels.

Profar has already played two games in Triple-A, where he went 4-for-7 with two walks and no strikeouts.

“I watched a couple of (Profar’s at-bats) while we were in the rain delay,” manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday. “They’re good at-bats. It’s just about getting him out there every day and stockpiling the at-bats until he can get here.”

Profar hit leadoff for the Braves in four starts before receiving the suspension that resulted from a positive banned substance test. Ronald Acuña Jr. has since reclaimed the top spot in the batting order, but Snitker knows the perfect place to pencil in Profar’s name.

He said the outfielder’s versatility and switch-hitting ability makes him the ideal candidate to hit behind Acuña. Profar’s return will provide stability in the No. 2 spot, as the Braves have used six players there — recently based upon analytical matchups — this season.

“I was excited about the versatility that he brings, where you could hit him,” Snitker said. “We’ve kind of been struggling to find that No. 2 guy behind Ronald. I think he fits that mold right there.”

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

Follow Olivia Sayer on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has played in just 21 games so far this season, but he's putting up All-Star numbers. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

One Braves player ranks among position leaders in early All-Star voting

Ronald Acuña Jr. ranks in the top five among position players in the first batch of All-Star ballots that were released Monday.

Braves return Stuart Fairchild to roster, designate another OF for assignment

Atlanta Braves outfielder Stuart Fairchild hit .182 in 33 at-bats before dislocating his pinkie May 29 against the Phillies

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. named National League Player of the Week

The outfielder hit .619 with three home runs, six RBIs and a 1.788 OPS as the club posted a 4-2 record against the Brewers and Rockies.

The Latest

Grammy award winning R&B artist Usher (center) is seen with infielder Luke Williams (left) after throwing out the first pitch prior to the Braves game against the New York Mets Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves’ scouting report on Usher’s first pitch: Off the plate, ‘but he made it’

1h ago

20-year-old pitcher to start for Braves on Friday vs. Marlins, report says

Braves Report: ‘Getting on fire’

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab