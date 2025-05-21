Atlanta United’s Tristan Muyumba out for several weeks with injuries

Atlanta United’s Tristan Muyumba will miss at least three weeks, and Brooks Lennon will miss Sunday’s match against Cincinnati because of injuries suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Lennon suffered a hamstring injury that will prevent him from playing, but the team is hopeful he will return for the May 28 match against Orlando. Lennon has two assists in 10 appearances this season. Matthew Edwards or Ronald Hernandez could replace him.

Muyumba suffered an injury to his right hamstring and lateral collateral ligament. He has 10 appearances this season. There are several candidates to replace him in central midfield.