Atlanta United’s Tristan Muyumba out for several weeks with injuries

Brooks Lennon to miss at least one match because of pulled hamstring.
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta United’s Tristan Muyumba will miss at least three weeks, and Brooks Lennon will miss Sunday’s match against Cincinnati because of injuries suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Lennon suffered a hamstring injury that will prevent him from playing, but the team is hopeful he will return for the May 28 match against Orlando. Lennon has two assists in 10 appearances this season. Matthew Edwards or Ronald Hernandez could replace him.

Muyumba suffered an injury to his right hamstring and lateral collateral ligament. He has 10 appearances this season. There are several candidates to replace him in central midfield.

Fullback Pedro Amador (adductor) trained Wednesday. Centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps) did not. He hasn’t played since April 19.

Atlanta United (2-7-5) is winless in its past eight matches.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

