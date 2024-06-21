Georgia among top 10 states for happiest and healthiest schools

When Georgia students go back to their classrooms in August, they’ll be returning to the seventh happiest and healthiest schools in the country. That’s according to a recent report by health care staffing firm Soliant.

That’s no small, accomplishment, considering the pandemic exacted a significant toll on the mental health and well-being of students. In fact, DeKalb County School District parents, students, employees and community members participating in a survey earlier this year said mental health was a top concern.

During the pandemic, the rates of anxiety disorders and depression among young people doubled — reaching 20%. Now local schools are dedicating funds to improving the well-being of their students.

According to Soliant, it’s not just beneficial. It’s “imperative.”

“School health professionals, including school nurses, counselors, psychologists, and social workers, are integral in addressing the diverse health needs of the student population, ensuring that each student has the necessary resources and support to excel,” Soliant reported.

“These professionals provide essential services, from health education and preventative care to emotional support and crisis intervention,” it added. “When schools provide students with access to these professionals, the classroom becomes a nurturing environment that promotes the well-being and success of every student.”

To determine the rankings, Soliant issued a weighted value to each state based on data across 10 categories — which ranged from the prevalence of bullying to graduation rates. Each category was given an equal 10% weight for determining the final state scores.

Ranking category definition High school graduation rate “Public high school 4-year adjusted cohort graduation rate (ACGR) for the pre-Covid 2018-19 school year.” Pupil to teacher ratio “Average number of enrolled students for every full-time teacher in public elementary and secondary schools in fall 2021.” Bullied others “Percentage of children aged 6-17 years who never bullied, picked on, or excluded others (not including siblings or dating partners) during the past 12 months.” Was bullied “Percentage of children aged 6-17 years who were never bullied, picked on, or excluded by others (not including siblings or dating partners) during the past 12 months.” Love for learning “Percentage of children aged 6-17 years who always show interest and curiosity in learning new things.” Friendships “Percentage of children aged 6-17 years who, compared to other children their age, have no difficulty making or keeping friends.” School engagement “Percentage of children aged 6-17 years who always engage in school: care about doing well in school and does required homework.” Physical activity “Percentage of children aged 6-17 years who exercised, played a sport, or participated in physical activity for at least 60 minutes for at least four days during the past week.” Access to school mental health professionals “Average number of enrolled students in public elementary and secondary schools in fall 2023 for every employed school psychologist in May 2023.” Involvement in extracurricular activities “Percentage of children aged 6-17 who participated in one or more extracurricular activities during the past 12 months, including organized activities or lessons.”

New Jersey earned the top spot in the rankings with a cumulative score of 79.14 across all categories. Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska and New York finished out the top-five list. Georgia was ranked seventh with a 67.18 rating, just above Pennsylvania (67.10) and below Delaware (67.50).