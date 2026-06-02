Pulse It’s OK to be selfish sometimes You can’t give your best to others when you’re running on empty. You don't have to answer every call on your time, attention or energy. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 25 minutes ago Share

There are two kinds of people in this world: givers and takers. I made my choice long ago. I’m a giver, always have been and always hope to be, but there are times when I know that to keep functioning, I have to put on my own oxygen mask first. There will be times when people you care about need your help. Sometimes people you hardly know will ask too.

If you’re a soft touch like me, then you’re likely to give your last $20 to whoever asks for it first. However, if you have kids to feed, bills to pay, and are barely getting by, you have to learn to say, “Sorry, wish I could help, but I have my own obligations right now.” Loaning money to friends is risky. You can easily lose a friendship if something goes wrong in the payback process. My preference is to give money to those who ask politely, but only a percentage of what they ask for. For example, if my friend needs $100, I’ll say, “Here’s $25, and it’s a gift. Now you just need to find three more people to get what you need.” This way, I’m not turning them down. I’m just putting limitations on the gift. The other thing you may need to be more selfish with is your time. I am very willing to give my time to those who could benefit from it, but sometimes people just want anyone to listen, which can be very draining. As a therapist, I listen to people all day, and often I spend more time with them than they have paid me for. I also take phone calls from clients and mostly don’t charge for them. However, I usually give only a few minutes on the phone to keep it under control.

Setting an expectation at the outset helps the other person accept your boundaries. I usually say something like, “I can give you a few minutes” when I answer the phone. You can use the same technique with friends and family by simply setting a time limit at the start of the conversation if you need to.