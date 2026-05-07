Pulse Maggie Henson, Wellstar Douglas Medical Center Diabetic herself, Henson helps patients with new Type 1 diagnoses navigate the rules, while reminding them there’s still fun to be had. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 2, 2026 Celebrating Nurses honoree Maggie Henson understands firsthand the fear and uncertainty that can come with a new diagnosis. (Surefire Video for the AJC)

By Nancy Badertscher – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Maggie Henson has spent a lifetime managing Type 1 diabetes — and now she draws on that experience to help her patients face their diagnosis with confidence instead of fear. Diagnosed at age 2, Henson understands firsthand the fear and uncertainty that can come with a new diagnosis. Today, she uses that perspective to guide patients through some of their most overwhelming moments, helping them see that a full, joyful life is still within reach.

That impact is what led Bethany Huckeba, a colleague at Wellstar Douglas Medical Center, to nominate Henson for a 2026 AJC Celebrating Nurses Award. Huckeba described Henson as “the kind of nurse who transforms fear into hope and uncertainty into empowerment.” She was presented the award Thursday during a ceremony at Curate Event Space. It’s a transformation Henson regularly works to create. Huckeba recalled a recent patient struggling to process the lifestyle changes and emotional toll of a new Type 1 diabetes diagnosis. The patient felt intimidated by the technology — an insulin pump, a glucose monitor — that would now be part of her daily life. Henson didn’t just explain the devices. She shared her story.

She told the patient how her own life with diabetes has been manageable, full and fun. She showed her the devices she uses every day and patiently answered every question, meeting fear with understanding.

“Through this personal connection, Maggie gave the patient something no textbook or manual could provide — hope and confidence,” Huckeba said. That connection is rooted in Henson’s own support system. She credits her mother — whom she affectionately calls her “helicopter mom” — with teaching her how to navigate every aspect of the disease, from managing blood sugar highs and lows to always being prepared. Those lessons didn’t just help her manage diabetes, they gave her the confidence to live freely. Recently, Henson and her husband took their second two-week cruise, an experience she said was made possible by the knowledge and preparation her mother instilled in her. Her path to nursing was shaped by another influential figure: As a patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Henson was cared for by a nurse named Jane. Even when the two weren’t scheduled to meet, Jane made it a point to check on Henson whenever she was in the building — a small act that left a lasting impression. “She really made me feel validated with my feelings and everything I was going through,” Henson said.

That feeling of being seen and understood stayed with her, ultimately inspiring Henson to commit to a career as a nurse and to offer the same reassurance to her own patients. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Henson moved to metro Atlanta as a toddler and grew up in Paulding County, with strong ties to adjoining Douglas County. She earned her nursing degree from the University of West Georgia in 2020 and spent several years working as a certified nursing assistant on technology in a nursing home. Now working in the ICU at Wellstar Douglas, she often is on the same shift as Huckeba. Their friendship has grown beyond the workplace; Henson is the unofficial aunt to Huckeba’s first child and to the one she is expecting. Living with Type 1 diabetes for as long as she can remember has shaped the way Henson sees others and their struggles. “I come in very open-minded, friendly and try to connect on that very deep personal level. I try to take their fear and let them know that they do know what they can do. They are strong enough to live a good life,” she said.