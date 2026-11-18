“I don’t think you can get much done if you don’t have bipartisan relationships in the state,” she said, adding: “I’ve been elected governor of all of Georgia, the red counties, the blue counties, the purple counties. So it’s going to be important for us to work together to find common ground on those things that we are able to agree on.”
On abortion, she pledged to pursue a repeal of Georgia’s six-week ban when there’s a path in the Senate, deferring to Democratic legislative leaders on the timing.
And on another contentious issue, casino gambling, Bottoms again said lawmakers should let Georgians decide on the issue in a referendum.
It was a glimpse of how she’s aiming to keep the party’s base happy without picking fights she can’t win.
Things to know
Good morning! We’re 13 days away from a runoff election in state House District 151. The legislative session begins in 54 days. Here are three things to know for today:
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ fight to get back in the criminal case she brought against President Donald Trump and others was scrutinized Tuesday by a panel of judges on the state appeals court that ended her involvement almost two years ago, Rosie Manins reports.
Much of the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents meeting Tuesday was devoted to celebrating Chancellor Sonny Perdue, a former governor, ahead of his retirement, Jason Armesto reports.
The Georgia Ports Authority, the state’s second largest economic engine behind only Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, is officially a nonpartisan entity. But it could still feel the impact when Democrats assume control of much of state government next year.
The board is likely to look different once Bottoms takes office in January. The governor appoints the 12 board members once their terms expire. And she also appoints a non-voting member.
During a campaign visit to Savannah earlier this year, Bottoms pledged to appoint a dockworkers’ union member to the board. The governor-elect has already appointed Paul Mosley, president of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414, to her transition team.
Asked about the possibility of a union leader on the board, Ports Authority CEO Griff Lynch on Tuesday noted that he serves “at the pleasure of the governor” and that officials will support Bottoms’ board appointees — just as they have Gov. Brian Kemp’s picks over the last eight years.
Georgia’s ports have been humming along, with the authority reporting its best October in history on Tuesday. It’s on pace to top 6 million container units handled annually for the first time.
“The Georgia Ports Authority has long been a nonpartisan entity, committed to its mission, regardless of whether we have a Democrat or Republican governor,” said Alec Poitevint, chair of the board, which he first joined in 2007 under then-Gov. Sonny Perdue, a Republican. “Anything we can do to make sure that we continue to support economic development and make sure the new governor is successful, we will do.”
Speed bumps
Democrats’ sweeping midterm election victories have fueled hopes that Georgia will make more people eligible for Medicaid, the government-funded health insurance program. But an exchange on social media this week shows it could still require a big lift.
“That’s writing the check before anyone signs off on the spending,” McCormick wrote. “Republicans built a surplus of about $8 billion by saying no to blank checks. State Senate, hold the line.”
Multiple Georgia House Democrats, who will have a majority in January, were quick to push back.
“Dr. McCormick apparently can’t recognize what it looks like when a leader gets elected and immediately gets to work on keeping her promises,” wrote state Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek.
Democratic state Rep.-elect Bentley Hudgins went further, saying: “I don’t want to hear anything from Georgia Republicans about an expectation of collaboration.”
“Your party refused to let the vast majority of Democratic legislation even be heard in committee for the past two decades,” Hudgins wrote.
First Move
Newly sworn-in Fulton County Commissioner Rohit Malhotra is wasting little time putting his stamp on county government.
One of his first proposals calls for $1 million in the county’s 2027 budget to combat gun violence, including hospital-based intervention programs.
The measure would put money behind Fulton’s 2022 declaration that gun violence is a public health crisis. It cites a grim statistic: 192 of the 226 homicides investigated by the county medical examiner in 2024 involved gunshot wounds.
The proposal would require county officials to develop a plan by Dec. 16 and report quarterly on the program’s results, including whether participants suffer another violent injury.
Listen up
Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast incoming Georgia House Speaker Carolyn Hugley joins the show to discuss Medicaid expansion, working with Bottoms and the challenges of leading a divided Legislature.
You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
Power Play
Incoming Lt. Gov. Josh McLaurin is already flexing his political muscle inside the state Senate Democratic caucus, even before he takes the gavel in January.
McLaurin backed state Sen. Derek Mallow of Savannah over Sonya Halpern of Atlanta for caucus chair, an influential leadership post. Mallow prevailed in Monday’s vote.
The behind-the-scenes contest offered an early glimpse of McLaurin’s influence over a caucus that is tantalizingly close to taking control of the chamber. Republicans hold a narrow 29-27 majority, their last bastion of power under the Gold Dome.
But McLaurin faces a bigger test ahead. GOP leaders could curtail his authority over committee assignments and legislation, setting up a showdown over just how much power Georgia’s first Democratic lieutenant governor in two decades will wield.
Real adviser
When Bottoms announced her second round of transition committee members at the state Capitol Tuesday, fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”would have recognized longtime former cast member Kandi Burruss in the front row.
Burruss, a Grammy-award winning singer, writer and producer, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she has known Bottoms since childhood, when her brother and the governor-elect worked at Six Flags over Georgia together as teenagers. More recently, Burruss’ daughter and Bottoms’ children attended school together.
“You always hope that people have good intentions when they get into office because of the type of power that comes with that and the type of change that they’re able to make,” Burruss said. “I’ve had the opportunity to know her, and I know that she’s a person of integrity.”
“Overall, I agree with the things that she plans to do for Georgia,” she said. “She’s explained to me some of her ideas to help take us to where we want to go and I’m here to support in any way I can.”
Today in Washington
The House has votes scheduled on several bills.
The Senate is expected to take procedural votes advancing the bill that would overhaul federal permitting laws.
House Democrats will hold leadership elections, the first step in New York U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becoming speaker in January.
Shoutouts
Today’s birthday:
Amy Morton, owner of Southern Majority communications firm.
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Before you go
Eleven Morehouse College students are in Washington this week as this year’s cohort of the Morehouse Advocacy Reaching Capitol Hill program. They met with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock on Tuesday and even paused to lock arms and sing the school’s hymn.