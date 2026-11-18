Politically Georgia Keisha Lance Bottoms treads carefully as Democrats eye sweeping changes Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, seen here at a campaign rally in Morrow last month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Georgia ports brace for political shifts under Democratic leadership.

A social media exchange highlights Medicaid expansion’s steep path.

Rohit Malhotra is wasting little time putting his stamp on county government. Picking their battles Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, right, got an unexpected offer of help from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, left, on Tuesday as she unveiled another wave of transition appointments at the state Capitol. (Greg Bluestein/AJC) Democrats are still giddy over their November sweep, and their wish list is growing. Medicaid expansion is at the top, but many activists want to go much further, including tightening the state’s gun restrictions and repealing Georgia’s anti-abortion law. There’s just one problem: Republicans still narrowly control the state Senate, giving them the power to block the Democratic agenda. Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms was keenly aware of that reality Tuesday as she stressed her knack for compromise, even as she made clear she won’t ditch her campaign promises.

“I don’t think you can get much done if you don’t have bipartisan relationships in the state,” she said, adding: “I’ve been elected governor of all of Georgia, the red counties, the blue counties, the purple counties. So it’s going to be important for us to work together to find common ground on those things that we are able to agree on.” On abortion, she pledged to pursue a repeal of Georgia’s six-week ban when there’s a path in the Senate, deferring to Democratic legislative leaders on the timing. And on another contentious issue, casino gambling, Bottoms again said lawmakers should let Georgians decide on the issue in a referendum. It was a glimpse of how she’s aiming to keep the party’s base happy without picking fights she can’t win.

Things to know Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis listens during Commissioner-elect Rohit Malhotra's swearing in ceremony at Central Library in Atlanta on Monday. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) Good morning! We’re 13 days away from a runoff election in state House District 151. The legislative session begins in 54 days. Here are three things to know for today:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ fight to get back in the criminal case she brought against President Donald Trump and others was scrutinized Tuesday by a panel of judges on the state appeals court that ended her involvement almost two years ago, Rosie Manins reports.

Much of the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents meeting Tuesday was devoted to celebrating Chancellor Sonny Perdue, a former governor, ahead of his retirement, Jason Armesto reports.

Savannah’s anti-data center forces continue to throw haymakers at a planned OpenAI data center and the local government officials who kept it a secret for months before its public unveiling in July, Adam Van Brimmer reports. Port watch An aerial image shows the Georgia Port Authority with the Talmadge Memorial Bridge in the background in January. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Georgia Ports Authority, the state’s second largest economic engine behind only Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, is officially a nonpartisan entity. But it could still feel the impact when Democrats assume control of much of state government next year. The board is likely to look different once Bottoms takes office in January. The governor appoints the 12 board members once their terms expire. And she also appoints a non-voting member. During a campaign visit to Savannah earlier this year, Bottoms pledged to appoint a dockworkers’ union member to the board. The governor-elect has already appointed Paul Mosley, president of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414, to her transition team.

Asked about the possibility of a union leader on the board, Ports Authority CEO Griff Lynch on Tuesday noted that he serves “at the pleasure of the governor” and that officials will support Bottoms’ board appointees — just as they have Gov. Brian Kemp’s picks over the last eight years. Georgia’s ports have been humming along, with the authority reporting its best October in history on Tuesday. It’s on pace to top 6 million container units handled annually for the first time. “The Georgia Ports Authority has long been a nonpartisan entity, committed to its mission, regardless of whether we have a Democrat or Republican governor,” said Alec Poitevint, chair of the board, which he first joined in 2007 under then-Gov. Sonny Perdue, a Republican. “Anything we can do to make sure that we continue to support economic development and make sure the new governor is successful, we will do.” Speed bumps U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, seen here speaking with reporters at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) Democrats’ sweeping midterm election victories have fueled hopes that Georgia will make more people eligible for Medicaid, the government-funded health insurance program. But an exchange on social media this week shows it could still require a big lift.

It started with Bottoms telling the New York Times she is already preparing a budget that assumes an expanded Medicaid program. U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, the Republican from Suwanee who is a potential U.S. Senate candidate in 2028, noted Bottoms’ budget plans come before the Republican-controlled state Senate has weighed in. “That’s writing the check before anyone signs off on the spending,” McCormick wrote. “Republicans built a surplus of about $8 billion by saying no to blank checks. State Senate, hold the line.” Multiple Georgia House Democrats, who will have a majority in January, were quick to push back. “Dr. McCormick apparently can’t recognize what it looks like when a leader gets elected and immediately gets to work on keeping her promises,” wrote state Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek. Democratic state Rep.-elect Bentley Hudgins went further, saying: “I don’t want to hear anything from Georgia Republicans about an expectation of collaboration.”

“Your party refused to let the vast majority of Democratic legislation even be heard in committee for the past two decades,” Hudgins wrote. First Move Fulton County Commissioner Rohit Malhotra, seen here at a town hall in Atlanta last October. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Newly sworn-in Fulton County Commissioner Rohit Malhotra is wasting little time putting his stamp on county government. One of his first proposals calls for $1 million in the county’s 2027 budget to combat gun violence, including hospital-based intervention programs. The measure would put money behind Fulton’s 2022 declaration that gun violence is a public health crisis. It cites a grim statistic: 192 of the 226 homicides investigated by the county medical examiner in 2024 involved gunshot wounds.

The proposal would require county officials to develop a plan by Dec. 16 and report quarterly on the program’s results, including whether participants suffer another violent injury. Listen up Democratic nominee for Georgia House Speaker Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, left, speaks to senior political columnist Patricia Murphy during a taping of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Jason Getz/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast incoming Georgia House Speaker Carolyn Hugley joins the show to discuss Medicaid expansion, working with Bottoms and the challenges of leading a divided Legislature. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Power Play Josh McLaurin, lieutenant governor-elect, seen here speaking during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol earlier this month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Incoming Lt. Gov. Josh McLaurin is already flexing his political muscle inside the state Senate Democratic caucus, even before he takes the gavel in January. McLaurin backed state Sen. Derek Mallow of Savannah over Sonya Halpern of Atlanta for caucus chair, an influential leadership post. Mallow prevailed in Monday’s vote. The behind-the-scenes contest offered an early glimpse of McLaurin’s influence over a caucus that is tantalizingly close to taking control of the chamber. Republicans hold a narrow 29-27 majority, their last bastion of power under the Gold Dome. But McLaurin faces a bigger test ahead. GOP leaders could curtail his authority over committee assignments and legislation, setting up a showdown over just how much power Georgia’s first Democratic lieutenant governor in two decades will wield.

Real adviser Entertainer Kandi Burruss was won of several business and civil leaders who attended a news conference with Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms at the state Capitol Tuesday. (Patricia Murphy/AJC) When Bottoms announced her second round of transition committee members at the state Capitol Tuesday, fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” would have recognized longtime former cast member Kandi Burruss in the front row. Burruss, a Grammy-award winning singer, writer and producer, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she has known Bottoms since childhood, when her brother and the governor-elect worked at Six Flags over Georgia together as teenagers. More recently, Burruss’ daughter and Bottoms’ children attended school together. “You always hope that people have good intentions when they get into office because of the type of power that comes with that and the type of change that they’re able to make,” Burruss said. “I’ve had the opportunity to know her, and I know that she’s a person of integrity.” Burruss was among the group of business, civic and government leaders chosen by Bottoms to help with her transition into the governor’s office. She has not been told which area she’ll be focused on, but Burruss said she’s eager to help.

“Overall, I agree with the things that she plans to do for Georgia,” she said. “She’s explained to me some of her ideas to help take us to where we want to go and I’m here to support in any way I can.” Today in Washington The House has votes scheduled on several bills.

The Senate is expected to take procedural votes advancing the bill that would overhaul federal permitting laws.

House Democrats will hold leadership elections, the first step in New York U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becoming speaker in January. Shoutouts Today’s birthday: Amy Morton, owner of Southern Majority communications firm. Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.