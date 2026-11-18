Georgia News OpenAI data center fight rages on in Savannah-area community Effingham County approves preliminary site plan for giant facility and tables proposed moratorium on future data centers until January. Share Anti-data center signs await protesters to hold them outside the Effingham County Commission offices Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The elected body approved a preliminary site plan for an OpenAI data center in the county. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

By Adam Van Brimmer 43 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD ― Savannah’s anti-data center forces continue to throw haymakers at a planned OpenAI data center and the local government officials who kept it a secret for months before its public unveiling in July. Few of those blows are landing. The Effingham County Commission approved a preliminary site plan for the $20 billion, 4 million-square-foot campus in a meeting Tuesday and declined to adopt a moratorium on future data center projects. Commissioners tabled the moratorium until January, citing the need to get input from municipalities from within the county and for county attorneys to refine legal language. The commission did hear a proposal to change data center zoning to a conditional use, which would require future data center plans to be reviewed in a public meeting before approval. The OpenAI facility near Georgia’s coast meets current zoning standards and was not subject to review, allowing the deal to be struck behind closed doors.

But even that zoning amendment wasn’t adopted Tuesday. Under commission rules, such a change is introduced in one meeting and voted on in another — meaning action will have to wait until the next time the commission meets on Dec. 3. Protesters stand outside the Effingham County Commission offices ahead of a meeting in which the elected officials approved a site plan for an OpenAI data center on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) Opponents packed the commission chambers and jeered the elected officials as they debated the data center agenda items. They communicated their displeasure with homemade signs and calls of “shame, shame.”

One local resident, 89-year-old Barbara Crowder, dressed down the commission during a public comment period.

“I hate to leave this legacy for my family,” she said. “Approving this was a sin, a big sin. You all have done us wrong.”

The meeting marked the latest clash between residents of this Savannah exurb and its leaders over the OpenAI deal. Opponents have filed three lawsuits, including one last week that alleges conspiracy and racketeering. Related Story OpenAI’s massive Georgia data center project faces legal challenges September 22, 2026 They also mounted a write-in candidate campaign for the Nov. 3 midterm elections. The challenger’s name didn’t appear on the ballot, but he still received almost 1,000 votes. Even so, site prep continues on the OpenAI property with construction to begin in early 2027. Commissioners have pushed representatives for the tech company hard on the facility’s design — the site plan approval granted Tuesday came after officials had challenged OpenAI to go beyond design standards to demonstrate a commitment to be good neighbors.

The latest plan unveiled Tuesday included several changes, including the extension of a 20-foot-high berm and a vegetative buffer meant to dampen sound coming from the data center. OpenAI also altered the facility’s layout, going from four buildings to six without increasing the square footage. Related Story Big Tech had a rough midterm. What does it mean for Georgia data centers? November 16, 2026 The site plan approval is the second of three reviews the data center campus must complete. A more detailed development plan review will follow ahead of the project breaking ground.

Commissioner Roger Burdette, whose district includes the data center site, told the audience the site plan presented Tuesday puts him “much more at ease.” He blanched at the public dissent shown about the plan and told those in attendance that he hears often from constituents who support OpenAI and its contributions to the community, such as underwriting free school lunch for every student in the Effingham school district and committing to a property tax agreement that will allow the county to reduce and potentially eliminate taxes on owner-occupied residences. “We get accused of not listening. We are listening. We are getting questions and getting you answers all the time,” he said. “It’s not just you.” Related Story Sign up for the free Georgianomics newsletter The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub near Rincon, Georgia is home to several logistics companies and will be the site of coastal Georgia's first data center. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) The decision to table the data center moratorium further frustrated opponents. The OpenAI announcement led other counties and municipalities along Georgia’s coast to pass moratoriums in order to review and strengthen their ordinances. Of the 15 counties that make up the I-95 corridor, eight have moratoriums.

All the attention paid to the OpenAI facility and the zoning that allowed it has sparked speculation about other tech companies looking to Effingham as a potential data center location.