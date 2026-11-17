Politics Keisha Lance Bottoms recruits a transition team with some GOP help Her latest appointments include political veterans, celebrities and a GOP prosecutor. Then Burt Jones showed up. Share Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms announces new members of her transition team on Tuesday. (Greg Bluestein/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 10 minutes ago

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms is getting a little bipartisan help as she prepares to build Georgia’s first Democratic administration in almost a quarter-century. The Democrat unveiled another wave of transition appointments Tuesday that included Joe Mulholland, a Republican district attorney from southwest Georgia, along with a large cast of political veterans, celebrities and community leaders. And she got an unexpected offer of help from another Republican: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who made a surprise appearance as Bottoms wrapped up her announcement at the state Capitol. Jones, who is leaving office in January after losing a bitter GOP gubernatorial primary to Rick Jackson, has been unsparing in his criticism of Jackson and other GOP figures since the party’s election defeat. On Tuesday, he personally congratulated Bottoms and offered to lend a hand.

“I told her I’d be helpful, however and whatever role they’d like,” he told the AJC. “Obviously, we want the state of Georgia to be successful, and so however we can be helpful, I have no problems doing that.” Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms announces new members of her transition team on Nov. 17, 2028. (Greg Bluestein/AJC) Bottoms is assembling an administration essentially from scratch. Democrats have not held the office since 2003, meaning she must either reach back to veterans of Democratic administrations from decades ago, rely on experienced Republicans or recruit a new generation of Democrats. She’s doing a mix of all three.

The newest additions include incoming Fulton County Commissioner Rohit Malhotra, real estate guru Clark Seydel, veteran attorney Sharon Gay, TV personality Kandi Burruss and Shawn Harris, the Democrat who made a surprisingly strong campaign in the northwest Georgia Congressional district once represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Related Story How Georgia Democrats’ losses in the 2000s came full circle in 2026 November 17, 2026 Bottoms also included Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who had been made a pariah by Republicans in the state Legislature for her investigation that led to an indictment of President Donald Trump and his allies for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. The case was ultimately dismissed after Willis was disqualified.

Specific assignments for Willis and others have yet to be announced. But the new members sounded eager to pitch in. “It’s amazing, awesome and just humbling to have the chance to help,” Harris said. “Whatever role she wants me to play, I’m happy to be a role player.” Bottoms also named longtime Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson as her transition chief of staff, elevating a trusted adviser who played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in her campaign.

After the Democratic primary, Johnson helped oversee everything from political strategy to campaign logistics. At times, he could be spotted directing traffic at campaign stops. On Tuesday, he had another task: corralling a group of schoolchildren touring the Capitol into a front-row spot to watch the incoming governor‘s event.

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks to elementary school students visiting the Capitol after announcing new members of her transition team on Nov. 17, 2028. (Greg Bluestein/AJC) Bottoms also unveiled seven policy committees that will help shape her agenda, though more could be announced as she prepares for her first legislative session. The committees focus on education, affordability, healthcare, infrastructure, public safety, workforce development and government operations. “Some of this work will be day one, week one work,” she said. “Some of it will be more long-term, but it is all equally important.”

Georgia Democrats haven’t confronted this sort of challenge in a generation. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp could draw on a deep bench of experienced GOP officials who served in previous administrations. Bottoms doesn’t have that luxury.