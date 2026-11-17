SAVANNAH ― The Christmas gift-giving season is going to be a merry one, judging by dock traffic at the Georgia Ports Authority.
The authority reported the busiest October for container volumes in its history Tuesday, handling about 565,000 units. Combined with a strong first three months of the fiscal year, which began July 1 and ends June 30, 2027, October’s haul puts GPA on pace to top 6 million container units for the first time.
The current record is 5.9 million units, handled in fiscal year 2022 as shipping rebounded from interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“September and October is traditionally peak season, and we’re beating our best peak ever,” CEO Griff Lynch said.
Much of the uptick is because of increased business from big box retailers — hence the jolly holidays outlook. Courting greater volumes from those customers was a focus in 2025, with an emphasis on retailers shifting goods from West Coast ports to Savannah.
Deals struck a year ago are now starting to show in the monthly results, Lynch said.
Ports Authority officials declined to get specific on the retailers’ identities, although Lowe’s, the home improvement chain, recently unmasked itself in naming GPA its “supply chain partner of the year.”
Several other retail giants operate distribution hubs in and around Savannah. Those include Amazon, Pier 1, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Ikea, Target, Walmart and Wayfair.
October served as a proof point for the Ports Authority operationally. The Garden City Terminal’s design capacity is 625,000 container units a month, and handling 565,000 in October “without a blip” is encouraging, said GPA President Kevin Price.
“No service interruptions; the trains all ran on time,” he said. “It shows customers and potential customers that we are very efficient even at near peak volumes.”
The outlook for the rest of year is positive as constraints ease on two main shipping lanes: The Panama Canal, which links Savannah to top trading partner China, and the Suez Canal, which shortens the travel time for trans-Atlantic ships by 10 to 12 days.
A summer-long drought that limited Panama Canal ship transits is nearing an end. Designed to handle up to 36 vessels a day, the waterway was limited to 32 or 33 ships a day in September and October. This week, the canal operator upped its daily transit limit to 35 vessels.
Each additional ship through the canal “really adds up,” Lynch said, with each vessel carrying up to 15,000 container units.
As for the Suez Canal, the threat to shipping traffic posed by Yemen-based Houthi militants has dropped. The Houthis are fighting for control of the Middle Eastern nation against a Saudi-backed coalition, shifting attention away from the canal’s southern access point, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The Port of Savannah’s most frequent callers — ocean carriers MSC, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd — have all resumed use of the Suez Canal.
But that activity is tenuous. On Monday, Houthis captured coalition positions along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, sparking speculation that carriers could again shift vessels away from the Suez Canal and route instead around the tip of Africa.
Read more AJC coverage of Georgia ports here
Adam Van Brimmer, a Savannah-based reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, writes frequently about the shipping industry on Georgia’s coast.