Georgia News ‘Best peak ever’: Record traffic at Georgia ports as holidays approach Savannah shipping terminals set October record for container unit movements as big box retailers stock up ahead of Christmas. Share Container vessels line the docks of the Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City Terminal. (Photo courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority)

By Adam Van Brimmer 1 hour ago

SAVANNAH ― The Christmas gift-giving season is going to be a merry one, judging by dock traffic at the Georgia Ports Authority. The authority reported the busiest October for container volumes in its history Tuesday, handling about 565,000 units. Combined with a strong first three months of the fiscal year, which began July 1 and ends June 30, 2027, October’s haul puts GPA on pace to top 6 million container units for the first time. The current record is 5.9 million units, handled in fiscal year 2022 as shipping rebounded from interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “September and October is traditionally peak season, and we’re beating our best peak ever,” CEO Griff Lynch said.

Related Story Subscribe to the Georgianomics newsletter for the latest ports news Much of the uptick is because of increased business from big box retailers — hence the jolly holidays outlook. Courting greater volumes from those customers was a focus in 2025, with an emphasis on retailers shifting goods from West Coast ports to Savannah. Deals struck a year ago are now starting to show in the monthly results, Lynch said. The Port of Savannah was the first container terminal in the Southeast or Gulf Coast to move 5 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in a fiscal year. (Courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority/Jeremy Polston) Ports Authority officials declined to get specific on the retailers’ identities, although Lowe’s, the home improvement chain, recently unmasked itself in naming GPA its “supply chain partner of the year.”

Several other retail giants operate distribution hubs in and around Savannah. Those include Amazon, Pier 1, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Ikea, Target, Walmart and Wayfair.

October served as a proof point for the Ports Authority operationally. The Garden City Terminal’s design capacity is 625,000 container units a month, and handling 565,000 in October “without a blip” is encouraging, said GPA President Kevin Price. “No service interruptions; the trains all ran on time,” he said. “It shows customers and potential customers that we are very efficient even at near peak volumes.” The outlook for the rest of year is positive as constraints ease on two main shipping lanes: The Panama Canal, which links Savannah to top trading partner China, and the Suez Canal, which shortens the travel time for trans-Atlantic ships by 10 to 12 days. Related Story Middle East conflict, Panama drought are worrying for Georgia’s ports February 1, 2024 A summer-long drought that limited Panama Canal ship transits is nearing an end. Designed to handle up to 36 vessels a day, the waterway was limited to 32 or 33 ships a day in September and October. This week, the canal operator upped its daily transit limit to 35 vessels.