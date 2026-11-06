Keisha Lance Bottoms eyes repealing Georgia’s abortion restrictions

Democratic Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday she’d work to repeal Georgia’s abortion restrictions, a move that is in line with promises she made on the campaign trail to restore previous standards before the repeal of Roe v. Wade.
Speaking to reporters from the marble steps inside the Georgia Capitol just days after her election, Bottoms said if Democrats “see a pathway” to address the law when the legislative session kicks off in January they would “take that opportunity.”
“It may not be this session,” she cautioned. “We know that whole ballot energy has helped us flip the House, and we have some very thin margins in the Senate. So we’ll begin to have those conversations, and we’ll see if it can be done soon.”
The Republican majority in the Georgia Legislature passed a law in 2019 that bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Critics note that is often before women know they are pregnant.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who will leave office in January because of term limits, signed that law, which took effect in 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The law garnered national attention and faced increased scrutiny following the deaths of two Georgia women, Amber Nicole Thurman, 28, and Candi Miller, 41, who died from complications related to abortions.
On Tuesday, voters returned Democrats to power in a big way. Democrats won every statewide executive constitutional office, plus picked up a majority in the state House of Representatives. The change gives Democrats a path to explore their long-stalled priorities, including repealing Georgia’s abortion restrictions and expanding it’s Medicaid program.
But Republicans maintained a thin majority of their own in the state Senate, complicating Democratic dreams of sweeping policy changes. But there could be a path if Democrats convince two moderate Republicans to join them.
One warning sign for Republicans: state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, lost his reelection bid on Tuesday. Setzler was the sponsor of the 2019 abortion law. His Democratic opponent, Darcy Castro, made that a key focus of her campaign to oust him.
Democrats in multiple competitive races this cycle, including Bottoms, worked to keep Georgia’s restrictive abortion laws front-of-mind for voters.
Planned Parenthood also targeted vulnerable Republican state lawmakers who supported Georgia’s 2019 abortion law with about $613,000 in ad spending. Ultimately, Democrats defeated three incumbent Republicans in the state Senate. Democrats defeated 13 Republican incumbents in the House, paving the way for their new majority.