Keisha Lance Bottoms eyes repealing Georgia’s abortion restrictions

Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a news conference outlining plans for her gubernatorial transition at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

Democratic Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday she’d work to repeal Georgia’s abortion restrictions, a move that is in line with promises she made on the campaign trail to restore previous standards before the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

Speaking to reporters from the marble steps inside the Georgia Capitol just days after her election, Bottoms said if Democrats “see a pathway” to address the law when the legislative session kicks off in January they would “take that opportunity.”

“It may not be this session,” she cautioned. “We know that whole ballot energy has helped us flip the House, and we have some very thin margins in the Senate. So we’ll begin to have those conversations, and we’ll see if it can be done soon.”