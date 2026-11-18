Education Sonny Perdue praised in last Georgia Regents meeting before retirement Perdue, who had served as chancellor since 2022, is set to retire in January. Share University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is recognized during the final board meeting of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Board members and Georgia student communities honored Perdue for his work and legacy as he prepared to retire. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jason Armesto 20 minutes ago

Outgoing Chancellor Sonny Perdue was a bit embarrassed while being heaped in praise Tuesday. Much of the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents meeting, the last scheduled gathering of the year and the last under Perdue, was a celebration of the former two-term governor, with Regents and USG officials lauding Perdue as he heads into retirement following a long career of public service. “Your life’s work is stitched directly into the fabric of Georgia,” said Regent Erin Hames. “Few leaders have ever been entrusted with so much responsibility in our state, and fewer still carry it with your strength and your steady character.”

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue smiles as he is recognized during the final board meeting of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Board members and Georgia student communities honored Perdue for his work and legacy as he prepared to retire. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Perdue had already spent decades in public office before becoming Chancellor in 2022. The University of Georgia graduate joined the Georgia Senate in 1991 and served two terms as governor starting in 2003, stunning the political world to become the first Republican to hold the position since Reconstruction. He later served as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture from 2017 to 2021. Standing at the podium, Columbus State University President Stuart Rayfield said she was nervous when Perdue was named chancellor. “If I’m being completely honest, I thought about polishing up my vita because I wasn’t sure how this was going to go,” she said. “But you have proven to be a great leader, a great thinker, and a great advocate for higher education.” Edward Mondor, an associate professor of biology at Georgia Southern University, referred to a sign on Perdue’s office door: “All y’all are welcome, but you gotta act right.”

Related Story Sonny Perdue announces retirement as head of University System of Georgia April 15, 2026 “That sign perfectly captures the grounded approach to higher education,” said Mondor, adding that Perdue never read from a prepared script whenever he met with faculty. “We will miss your guidance, but we’ll also miss you as a valued partner in that shared governance.”

Regents praised Perdue for his accomplishments since he became chancellor in 2022, including his work to create the DREAMS scholarship, a financial aid program designed to help low-income students afford college. They also recognized his work to boost enrollment at the school, as the USG announced Tuesday the system had achieved record-high enrollment, surpassing the previous all-time high last fall. Since Perdue’s arrival, the USG has seen a nearly 14% increase in undergraduate enrollment and a 31% jump in graduate and professional program enrollment, officials said. Georgia Tech, which now has the highest enrollment in the state, has played an important role in that increase. Following the well wishes for Perdue, the board voted Tuesday to name GT interim president Timothy C. Lieuwen as the sole finalist for the permanent position, following the recent departure of Ángel Cabrera. Related Story Sonny Perdue’s final exam: Overhauling USG funding formula before he retires April 20, 2026 Some Regents, like Neil L. Pruitt Jr., reflected on their first time meeting Perdue.

“When I was 27 years old, I walked into your office when you were governor, and I was intimidated. And to say the least, the fact that you made me feel comfortable then, and hearing these young students and your staff members, you’ve had such an impact on all of our lives,” said Pruitt. “You said that this job is the most impactful job you’ve ever had. All of us feel that impact.”

Regent Tim Evans said he was apprehensive about Perdue interviewing for the job considering his already long resume. “I’m going to be honest, my thoughts were, ‘Is this just your last hurrah? Are you just going to come in and coast to the finish line?’” he said. But Evans recalled colleagues were “stunned” by Perdue’s plans for the system in his interview and the drive he exhibited. Evans then commended him for managing relationships with the state Legislature, university presidents and faculty. “No one else could have done what you did, Sonny,” said Evans. “You have a gift to bring people together to galvanize the plan and get the team to execute.” Perdue’s wife, Mary Perdue, whom the board often refers to as “Ms. Mary,” was also recognized by several Regents and was gifted a bouquet of flowers. Gov. Brian Kemp, who talked Perdue into considering the job, issued a commendation Tuesday in Perdue’s honor.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue presented his recognition to his wife, Mary Perdue, during his final Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Board members and Georgia student communities honored Perdue for his work and legacy as he prepared to retire. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Perdue sat quietly as he was repeatedly thanked for his service, occasionally sipping from a bottled water and spinning a red pen in his hands.

The slew of compliments were “very humbling and to some degree embarrassing, but I must confess I did enjoy that” he said while giving his final report as chancellor. “But hearing all those generous remarks, I thought you may have been giving a eulogy, and I kind of checked my pulse,” he said to laughter. He was glad his wife was there to hear the kind words, noting he will “report to her on January 1,” his first official day of retirement. “I’m already asking for PTO,” he joked. Related Story Georgia regents name Sonny Perdue chancellor of University System March 2, 2022 Perdue ultimately responded with thanks of his own, recognizing USG staff members and university presidents. He also thanked the board for its work, including their “effort for affordability.” “I know people think college costs a lot, and it does, but it is an investment, and the things that you all have done for tuition and fees have been modest in that regard,” he said. He did, however, allude to the possibility that the board may increase tuition in the future. University System of Georgia Board chair David Dove expressed the board’s gratitude for the years of service by University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue during the board’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Acknowledging his coming successor, Thomas Fanning, best-known as CEO of the Southern Company, Perdue spoke highly of Fanning’s experience, energy and work ethic.