Politically Georgia Keisha Lance Bottoms’ transition website briefly listed some unlikely names Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share Vernon Jones, former Democratic lawmaker, greets attendees at a State Election Board meeting held at the Dawson County Government Center in April. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Pastor-turned-politician joins Legislature after flipping key state Senate seat.

A top Georgia Republican leaves room for Medicaid talks.

Penny Brown Reynolds taps bipartisan team, with one surprise. Transition glitch No, the party-switching MAGA firebrand Vernon Jones isn’t part of Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms’ transition team. Neither is her former mayoral rival Mary Norwood. Or the late Democratic icons Max Cleland and John Lewis. But you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise if you visited her transition team’s website Wednesday and stumbled across a list of honorary co-chairs that included all four of those names. The list was a head-scratcher, particularly the inclusion of Jones, the former Democratic lawmaker turned Donald Trump loyalist who lost a long shot GOP bid for secretary of state this year.

Jones has become a relentless critic of Democrats, routinely accusing the party of exploiting Black voters for political gain — hardly the name you’d expect to see helping Georgia’s first Democratic governor in nearly a quarter-century take office.

After we inquired, Bottoms’ team quickly corrected the list, removing Jones, Norwood, the two deceased lawmakers and others. It’s not clear how the names wound up there in the first place, but Bottoms’ office says it was accidentally posted and quickly fixed. The website soon reflected the same transition leaders Bottoms had announced at the Capitol earlier this month. Meanwhile, Bottoms was getting a crash course in governing.

She was in Utah this week with 32 other counterparts for the National Governors Association’s New Governors Leadership Forum, an orientation on everything from building an administration to managing crises to crafting a budget.

Things to know Students graduating from Georgia Tech, seen here in 2024. (Jenni Girtman for The AJC) Good morning! The runoff race for state House District 151 is in 12 days. Georgia’s legislative session begins in 53 days. Here are three things to know for today:

Georgia still had lots of split-ticket voters in the midterm election. But they weren’t the deciding factor in the state’s major races, Greg Bluestein and Charles Minshew report.

Georgia House Democrats are jockeying behind the scenes for key committee chairs as the party prepares to take control of the chamber next year, Riley Bunch and Caleb Groves report.

The University System of Georgia has yet again recorded an all-time high in enrollment, with more than 392,000 students registered this fall, Jason Armesto repots. Back in politics Eric W. Lee Sr. was elected to the state Senate this month. (Photo by Telly Brown) Eric W. Lee Sr. first went to Morehouse College to study political science. But one semester was enough to know it wasn’t for him. He switched to history and later became a pastor, just like his father and grandfather.

So it’s fitting that, decades later, he’s back in the political realm as one of 44 new members of the state Legislature. Lee, a Democrat, flipped a state Senate seat previously held by Republican Brian Strickland, who did not seek reelection because he waged a losing campaign for attorney general. Lee said he’s never run for anything before. But he was inspired, in part, by the Trump administration. He cited the killings by immigration agents in Minnesota, the racist video the president posted of the Obamas as apes and the attempt to build an immigration detention facility in Social Circle.

“I wanted people to believe in government again, to believe in character again, to believe that government can improve our lives,” he said. “All of us who are engaged in institutional leadership, we have a lot of repair work to do to get people to believe in these institutions again.” Lee has deep ties to Georgia. He says his ancestors were enslaved. One ancestor first registered to vote in 1868 in Henry County, which Lee will soon represent in the state Senate. His goal for his first term is to make life more affordable for his constituents by expanding Medicaid and improving transportation.

“We have been inundated with leadership at the federal level who are billionaires and multimillionaires who don’t feel the kind of transition that we’ve seen at the gas pump,” he said. “I feel a great deal of urgency to deliver for these working families.” Not so fast State Senate Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, seen here a the state Capitol in Atlanta in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) We told you yesterday about how Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick urged the GOP majority in the state Senate to “hold the line” on Medicaid expansion. But the Republican majority might have other ideas. Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, left the door open for a deal with Democrats during an appearance on the “Politically Georgia” podcast. “Rich McCormick — I like the guy, he can have an opinion — but he may want to just kind of focus on Washington, D.C., and the dysfunction in D.C. I think Georgia does it better than D.C.,” Anavitarte said.

Another transition Penny Brown Reynolds, secretary of state-elect, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party earlier this month in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Secretary of State-elect Penny Brown Reynolds is assembling a bipartisan transition team of her own, and one name in particular stands out. Ryan Germany, the former top lawyer for GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, is among the people Reynolds tapped for her honorary transition team. Germany was a leading figure in Raffensperger’s defense of Georgia’s 2020 election results against Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud. Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes will chair the team, with former Democratic Secretary of State Cathy Cox, civil rights icon Andrew Young and business executive Michael Russell among the co-chairs. The sprawling roster also includes Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former Mayor Kasim Reed and voting rights advocate Helen Butler.

Reynolds said the group will help her restore trust in Georgia’s elections and prepare to take over an office that has been in GOP hands for decades. Listen up The Georgia Capitol dome is shown through the windows of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center in June. (Jason Getz/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Anavitarte joins the show to discuss his party’s election losses, where he’s willing to work with Democrats and which policies could face resistance under the Gold Dome. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

GOP leadership U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, speaks at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon in Columbus in August 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Georgia U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, has been selected for the Republican Steering Committee. This powerful panel determines who will be the top-ranking Republicans on dozens of U.S. House committees. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, will join the Republican Policy Committee, which gives guidance and position papers on legislation that comes up for a vote. Scott and Clyde were both elected in the regional seats set a side for a lawmaker from either Georgia or Alabama. Today in Washington Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin while attending the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China.

The House will vote on a health policy bill.

The Senate will continue debate on legislation that would implement new permitting laws.